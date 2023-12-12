Tuesday, December 12, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Dense fog blankets parts of Punjab

Agencies
December 12, 2023
Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE   -   Dense fog again blanketed different cities of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Sindh and Punjab, including Lahore on night between Sunday and Monday, paralysing routine life and disrupting road traffic. The thick fog has badly affected the flow of road traffic in several cities of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Sindh. According to a Motorway spokesperson, the Motorway M1 Section from Peshawar Toll Plaza to Rashakai Interchange in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Motorway M2 From Lahore to Sheikhupura, Motorway M3 from Faizpur to Darkhana, Motorway M4 from Abdul Hakim to Faisalabad, Motorway M5 from Shershah to Rohri and Motorway M11 from Lahore to Sialkot have been closed for all kind of traffic.

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-12-11/Lahore/epaper_img_1702278800.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023