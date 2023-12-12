Dense fog blankets parts of Punjab

LAHORE - Dense fog again blanketed different cities of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Sindh and Punjab, including Lahore on night between Sunday and Monday, paralysing routine life and disrupting road traffic. The thick fog has badly affected the flow of road traffic in several cities of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Sindh. According to a Motorway spokesperson, the Motorway M1 Section from Peshawar Toll Plaza to Rashakai Interchange in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Motorway M2 From Lahore to Sheikhupura, Motorway M3 from Faizpur to Darkhana, Motorway M4 from Abdul Hakim to Faisalabad, Motorway M5 from Shershah to Rohri and Motorway M11 from Lahore to Sialkot have been closed for all kind of traffic.