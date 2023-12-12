DPO ensures swift justice in open court  

Attock - DPO Attock firmly stated that vigilantism will face justice without leniency during an open court addressing public concerns. Attendees from across the district sought immediate resolution for their grievances. Muhammad Naeem Khan, PRO Police, was also present. Rehmat Ali Khan lodged a complaint alleging his son’s assault, eviction, and the theft of cash, a tractor, chequebooks, and personal documents. DPO instructed the police to prioritize resolving the issue. An elderly woman from Hazro appealed for police intervention regarding her addicted son. DPO pledged to admit him to the Police Rehabilitation Center for comprehensive medical treatment. Another individual reported life-threatening harassment by a Forest Department official, including attempted vehicular assaults. DPO Ghayas Gul assured prompt resolution and issued directives to address all complaints. DPO Ghayas Gul assured the complainants that their issues would be swiftly resolved with merit-based solutions.