Drive against violations of One-Dish, Marriage Act launched across district

FAISALABAD - The district government sealed 9 more marriage halls and arrested 13 caterers besides imposing heavy fines during the last 12 hours.

A spokesman for the local administration said here on Monday that assistant commissioners and other admin officers launched a vigorous campaign against violations of the One-Dish and Marriage Act across the district.

They inspected 2,572 marriage halls and marquees and found violations at 190 sites from where they nabbed 22 accused and imposed a total fine of Rs.14.448 million on them besides getting cases registered against 50 accused, he added.

Responding to a question, the spokesman said that the admin officers inspected 105 marriage halls in the district during last 12 hours and found violations at 11 sites.

Therefore, they sealed the premises of 11 marriage halls in addition to arresting 13 accused.

The officers also imposed a total fine Rs.800,000 on the accused besides getting cases registered against them, he added.

4 BOILERS SEALED, FINE IMPOSED

The Environment Protection Department sealed boilers of four industrial units and imposed a heavy fine on them for polluting the environment and causing smog.

Deputy Director Environment Johar Abbas said here on Monday that environment teams checked industrial units and found burning of prohibited material in the boilers of four industrial units including a rice mills on the Jaranwala-Lahore Road, a foundry near Roshan Wala Bypass, a sizing factory on Daewoo Road and a textile unit in Small Industrial Estate.

Therefore, the environment teams sealed boilers of the industrial units and imposed a total fine of Rs800,000 on their owners.

The environment teams also checking vehicles on various routes and imposed a fine of Rs18,000 on nine vehicles on the charge of emitting excessive smoke, he added.