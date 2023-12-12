Dry weather sparks respiratory illnesses in Hazara region

ABBOTTABAD - Hazara division is currently in the grip of a severe dry weather and cold wave which has sparked health crisis as a wave of respiratory ill­nesses, including influenza, cold, fever and cough, has swept.

The outbreak is attributed to an extended period of dry weather, affecting nearly every other person in the area.

Owing to the escalating situation, people have de­manded from the government to take immediate ac­tion, mobilising Basic Health Units (BHUs) and other hospitals across the region.

According to the details pneumonia, infectious dis­eases, notably influenza, cold, and cough, have tak­en on an epidemic form, creating a perilous environ­ment for residents. Shockingly, every third person in Abbottabad is now affected by these respiratory dis­eases and allergies.

Citizens are strongly advised to adopt precaution­ary measures to curb the spread of these illnesses. This includes the diligent use of masks and adher­ence to standard operating procedures (SOPs). Addi­tionally, residents are encouraged to use warm cloth­ing to protect themselves from the harsh weather conditions contributing to the health crisis.

In response to the crisis, the government is actively working to gain control over the epidemic. BHUs and public hospitals in Abbottabad are being swiftly mo­bilised to ensure the prompt supply of essential med­icines for the affected population.