Educational void

Expressing a significant problem in Balochistan, Ayob Degree College Bulada faces a severe lack of teachers, impacting its education system. Despite being a substantial institution, proper education is compromised. It’s disheartening to note that many teachers, although receiving salaries, seldom fulfil their duties. Some engage in private jobs, while others work in different cities.
Moreover, some present teachers don’t enter classrooms, idly spending time in offices. Consequently, students are left outside classrooms with closed books. Crucial subjects like English and mathematics lack dedicated teachers, hindering students’ future prospects. The absence of proper guidance leads some students to drop out, resorting to drugs and adopting unhealthy habits.
This situation produces degree holders but not educated youth. A plea is extended to the Government of Balochistan to intervene, save Balochistan’s education, and support students for their future endeavours.
AKMAL BALOCH,
Turbat.