Experts reject Indian SC’s verdict on special status of IIOJK

PESHAWAR - Politicians, diplomats and interna­tional law experts here on Monday strongly deplored the Indian Su­preme Court verdict regarding up­holding the BJP government’s ille­gal move regarding the abrogation of the special status of IIOJK and urged the UN Security Council to take serious notice of it.

Condemning the Indian Su­preme Court’s verdict, which val­idated the fascist Narendra Modi-led government’s unilateral move to scrap Article 370 — the con­stitutional provision that grant­ed semi-autonomous status to the Muslim-majority region, former Ambassador Manzoorul Haq said that through such illegal and uni­lateral acts, India could not change IIOJK status being an international disputed territory.

He said that Jammu and Kashmir was an internationally recognised disputed area, which remained on the agenda of the UN Securi­ty Council for over seven decades. He said self-determination was the right of the people of the held valley and India could not change the special status of IIOJK through such illegal moves.

He said the final disposition of Jammu and Kashmir is to be made by the relevant United Nations Se­curity Council Resolutions and as per the aspirations of the Kash­miri people. He said India has no right to make unilateral decisions on the status of this disputed ter­ritory against the will of the Kash­miri people and Pakistan.

Ambassador Manzoor said four wars in Kashmir were fought and another war could bring disas­trous for the entire region. He said from day first Pakistan does not acknowledge the supremacy of the Indian Constitution over Jam­mu and Kashmir and added that any process, subservient to the In­dian Constitution, carries no legal significance.

He said India cannot abdicate its international obligations on the pretext of domestic legisla­tion and judicial verdicts. Ambas­sador Manzoor said the BJP gov­ernment’s plans to annex IIOJK are bound to fail and urged the UNSC to implement its resolutions on Kashmir.

Prof Dr Ejaz Khan, former Chair­man of International Relations, the University of Peshawar said that judicial endorsement of In­dia’s unilateral and illegal actions of August 5, 2019, is a travesty of justice, based on distorted histor­ical and legal arguments.

The Indian Supreme Court’s ver­dict fails to recognise the interna­tionally-recognised disputed na­ture of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute. He said it further fails to cater to the aspirations of the Kashmiri people, who have al­ready rejected India’s illegal and unilateral actions of August 5, 2019. Dr Ejaz Khan said the judg­ment is yet another manifestation of the pliant judiciary under In­dia’s ruling dispensation.

He said restoration of state­hood, conduct of State Assembly elections, or similar steps cannot serve as a substitute for the grant of the right to self-determination to the Kashmiri people.

He said the judgment can­not distract the internation­al community’s attention from the gross and systematic human rights violations being perpe­trated in IIOJK.

India’s unilateral and illegal measures since August 5, 2019, have been aimed at changing the demographic structure and polit­ical landscape of the IIOJK, in fla­grant violation of international law and the relevant UN Securi­ty Council resolutions, especially Resolution 122 (1957).

They remain a matter of grave concern for Pakistan as their ulti­mate goal is to convert the Kash­miris into a disempowered com­munity in their land. These measures must be rescinded to create an environment for peace and dialogue.

“The Indian forces are using sexual violence, rape, and moles­tation against women and chil­dren as a weapon of war in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK),” said mem­ber of All Parties Hurriyat Confer­ence (APHC), Muhammad Hussain Tayyab.

Condemning India SC deci­sion, he said India could not hide its atrocities and human rights abuses in IIOJK anymore through such illegal acts. He said life has become a nightmare for the op­pressed Kashmiris, who were passing through endless human rights abuses including forced ab­duction, sexual violence against women and children besides state terrorism since 1947.

“He said the incidents of ex­tra-judicial killing and human rights abuses have been signifi­cantly increased in the held val­ley after revoking the special sta­tus of IIOJK by the fascist Modi Government on August 5, 2019 turned it into a military jail,” he told APP.

Citing reports, he said over 100,000 Kashmiris had been killed by Indian forces since 1989 and 7,200 people murdered in the custody of the Indian army. Near­ly 11,000 women were raped by Indian soldiers and over 110,000 children orphaned and about 23,000 women made widows by the Indian army, he claimed.

He said more than 162,000 Kashmiris had been subjected to inhuman torture by Indian occu­pation forces, which include strip­ping naked, beatings with iron rods, heavy roller treatment, elec­trocution, hanging from the ceil­ing, burning of the body with iron rods, solitary confinement, sleep deprivation, sexualised torture including rape, molestation, and sodomy.

He said India was reluctant to carry out a forensic investiga­tion of over 7,000 unmarked mass graves in IIOJK. The APHC leader said that Indian occupation forc­es have intensified state terror­ism in IIOJK after the abolishment of its special status four years ago in a bid to suppress the legitimate freedom movement of Kashmiris but completely failed.

He said nearly one million In­dian occupation forces had un­leashed a reign of terror in IIOJK and jailed senior Kashmiri leader­ship in fake cases besides depriv­ing Kashmiris of all constitutional rights and liberties.