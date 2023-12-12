Feudal femme

Undoubtedly, history attests to the significant role women have played globally, be it in politics, social work, war, or peace. Unfortunately, their identities and sacrifices have often been overshadowed. Take Tarabai Bonsale, a Maratha queen who fought against the Mughals, or Rose Schneiderman, an American labour leader and activist, both forgotten in history. Similarly, Arifa Karim, Katherine McCormick, and others who made an impact lost their identities.
Feudalists historically exploited women for personal gain. In Australia and Eskimo cultures, women were sent as gifts to establish relations. Women lacked the right to oppose. During Shebani Khan’s regime, Babar used his sister Khanzda Begum to escape, revealing the exploitation. Feudalists, engrossed in luxury, even sold their conscience, as barbarism and feudalism thrived.
Females’ decisions held no value; they were seen as childbearing machines. Zionist Rabbi advocated women’s silence, and in Roman law, women had no property rights. Baloch women, despite active political roles in the 15th and 16th centuries, often became victims of honour-related violence.
Blind to reality, deaf to positivity, and silent against injustice, our society perpetuates the degradation of women. Feudalists worldwide degrade women, but even our security forces, meant to protect, have faced accusations of mistreatment, as seen in the Bangladesh Liberation War. Feudalists resort to persecuting women and children when unable to face fighters.
In the early 1900s, the Bolshevik movement in Russia empowered women. Today, brave Baloch women like Amma Yasmeen, Bibi Gul, and Banuk Kareema raise objections against barbarism, despite facing removal from their paths. Women have the right to compete fiercely and resist oppression.
BAKHTAWAR BALOCH,
Lahore.