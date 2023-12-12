Feudal femme

Undoubtedly, history attests to the significant role women have played globally, be it in pol­itics, social work, war, or peace. Unfortunately, their identities and sacrifices have often been over­shadowed. Take Tarabai Bon­sale, a Maratha queen who fought against the Mughals, or Rose Schneiderman, an American la­bour leader and activist, both for­gotten in history. Similarly, Arifa Karim, Katherine McCormick, and others who made an impact lost their identities.

Feudalists historically exploited women for personal gain. In Aus­tralia and Eskimo cultures, wom­en were sent as gifts to estab­lish relations. Women lacked the right to oppose. During Shebani Khan’s regime, Babar used his sis­ter Khanzda Begum to escape, re­vealing the exploitation. Feudal­ists, engrossed in luxury, even sold their conscience, as barbarism and feudalism thrived.

Females’ decisions held no val­ue; they were seen as childbear­ing machines. Zionist Rabbi ad­vocated women’s silence, and in Roman law, women had no prop­erty rights. Baloch women, de­spite active political roles in the 15th and 16th centuries, often became victims of honour-relat­ed violence.

Blind to reality, deaf to positiv­ity, and silent against injustice, our society perpetuates the deg­radation of women. Feudalists worldwide degrade women, but even our security forces, meant to protect, have faced accusa­tions of mistreatment, as seen in the Bangladesh Liberation War. Feudalists resort to persecuting women and children when un­able to face fighters.

In the early 1900s, the Bolshevik movement in Russia empowered women. Today, brave Baloch wom­en like Amma Yasmeen, Bibi Gul, and Banuk Kareema raise objec­tions against barbarism, despite facing removal from their paths. Women have the right to compete fiercely and resist oppression.

BAKHTAWAR BALOCH,

Lahore.