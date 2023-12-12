Food items being provided to citizens at lower price: DC

NAROWAL - On the instructions of Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi, provision of food items at lower prices is being ensured to the citizens throughout the district, and the performance of price control magistrates is being reviewed on a daily basis. Deputy Commissioner Narowal Syed Hassan Raza said that price control magistrates should play an active role to maintain stability in the prices of food items and inspect the shops on a daily basis. He said that the magistrates should not only impose fine on violators but also seal the shop and arrest the shopkeeper by registering an FIR. On this occasion, District Officer Industries briefed that Deputy Commissioner that 8,460 inspections were conducted across the district from December 1 to 10, and Rs 949,000 fine was imposed on 451 shopkeepers for hoarding and overcharging. During the campaign, 2 cases were registered, 10 people were arrested and 1 shop was sealed, he added.