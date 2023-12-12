Gold rate declines by Rs200 per tola

ISLAMABAD - The per tola price of 24 karat gold decreased by Rs200 and was sold at Rs215,400 on Monday compared to its sale at Rs215,600 on last trading day. The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs171 to Rs184,671 from Rs184,842 whereas the price of 10 gram 22 karat gold went down to Rs169,282 from Rs169,439, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewel­lers Association reported. The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained stagnant at Rs.2,600 and 2,229.08 respectively. The price of gold in the interna­tional market decreased by $6 to $2,018 from $.2,024, the Association reported.