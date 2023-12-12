GPG College recognised for contribution to education

Rawalpindi-The caretaker Provincial Minister for Primary and Secondary Health and Population Welfare Punjab, Dr Jamal Nasir, praised the significant role of Government Post Graduate College Asghar Mall Rawalpindi in the realm of education.

Addressing the college’s annual dinner ceremony, Dr. Nasir highlighted the institution’s unique historical position, emphasizing that its alumni are actively contributing to the nation’s progress across diverse sectors. Serving as the Chief Guest at the event, Dr Jamal Nasir received a warm welcome from the college administration, including the Director of Colleges Prof. Sher Ahmed Satti and Principal Prof. Dr Mohsin Ul Kabir.

Expressing his connection as a former student, Dr. Nasir assured attendees of his commitment to addressing the college’s challenges, promising concrete steps towards refurbishing infrastructure and resolving lingering issues.

Acknowledging the merit-based appointments within the health department, Dr. Nasir underscored the unprecedented measures undertaken during his tenure as provincial minister. He also indicated progress on initiatives like the Lai Express, expressing optimism about the project’s imminent commencement.

During the ceremony, the Director of Colleges Prof. Sher Ahmad Satti and Principal Prof. Dr. Mohsin Ul-Kabeer lauded Dr. Jamal Nasir’s contributions across the province, particularly in Rawalpindi, considering them a source of pride. In recognition of retiring professors’ dedicated service, the provincial minister presented shields while extending his best wishes for their future endeavours.