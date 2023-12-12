HEC, CAB Int’l agree to promote access to agri, biosciences resources  

ISLAMABAD- The Higher Education Commission (HEC) and CAB International inked a Letter of Intent (LoI) aimed at fostering cooperation in the realms of agriculture and biosciences educational resources’ implementation, distribution, and development in Pakistan.

Dr. Zia Ul Qayyum, Executive Director of HEC, and Dr. Babar E. Bajwa, Senior Regional Director (Asia) at CABI, formally signed the LoI. Notable attendees included Advisor HEC Global Engagement Awais Ahmed, Director General HEC Research & Innovation Division Hazrat Bilal, Director (R&I) Noshaba Awais, Managing Director National Academy of Higher Education (NAHE) Noor Amna Malik, Deputy Director Business Development Dr. Sabyan Faris Honey, and senior officials from both organizations.

This collaboration aims to integrate CABI’s free knowledge resources into Pakistan’s higher education curricula and library catalogues. Furthermore, it seeks to facilitate the promotion of CABI Academy’s digital learning courses among higher education learners, establish vital connections between CABI and pertinent agricultural universities and research centres, and conduct assessments to pinpoint skills and knowledge gaps in Pakistan.

Additionally, both entities will collaborate on co-creating and co-fundraising for the development of learning resources focusing on climate-smart agriculture (Climate Smart Agriculture Compendium) and food security. They also plan to develop tailored CABI Academy digital learning products.

The partnership emphasizes evaluating the impact of these learning products on student outcomes and supporting researchers and scientists in Pakistan’s higher education sector to publish in CABI’s scientific journals for global dissemination.

Dr. Zia Ul Qayyum emphasised the necessity of this collaboration in advancing research initiatives in agriculture and biosciences, stating, “Sharing knowledge brings diversity,” and expressing hope that joint efforts will fortify research culture in Pakistan.

Dr Babar Bajwa highlighted CABI’s international presence across 48 member countries and emphasized the significance of access to CABI’s platform for researchers in publishing their work and bridging academic knowledge with real-world agricultural applications.

Noshaba Awais, in her opening remarks, outlined the collaborative background between HEC and CABI, underscoring the LoI’s role in recording mutual understanding and common organizational interests.