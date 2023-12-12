Hesco expedites anti-theft drive to reduce circular debt of power sector

HYDERABAD - HESCO Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Bashir Ahmed has said that by the directives of the Prime Minister of Pakistan, an anti-theft drive was carried out to reduce the circular debt of the Energy/Power Sector to overcome the line losses to improve recovery. According to a HESCO spokesperson, an anti-theft drive is being carried out to provide better electricity facilities to the people, while action against Power thieves and defaulters in the HESCO region was continued without discrimination. In this connection, 13,136 people were found involved in Power theft and 1,570 cases were registered, whereas 138 Power thieves were arrested one employee was fired from service, 3 employees were arrested and 35 employees were put on suspension. He said that as many as 10,273 FIRs were filed against defaulters out of which 1,570 were registered.