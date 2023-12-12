Humna Amjad retains KPGA Ladies Soni Wali Cup title

LAHORE - The 3rd KPGA Soni Wali Cup, the Ladies Amateur Golf Championship, was held at the historic Peshawar Golf Course. This annual event, is dedicated to commemorating the legacy of Soni Wali.

Soni Wali, a trailblazer in ladies’ golf in KPK, left an enduring mark by becoming the National Championship in 1976 and 1980. “I have come to Honor A Cause, the Soni Wali Golfing Cause!” expressed Humna Amjad, with a handicap of 1, emphasizing the significance of connecting past and present women golfers. Her journey from Karachi to partake in this historic event aimed to inspire the younger generation by vividly showcasing the relevance of iconic women golfers like Soni Wali.

Dr. Asma Afzal Shami, along with her colleagues, orchestrated a tournament that underscored national integration, drawing 30 golfers from various corners of Pakistan. Notable participants included legendary golfers Tahira Nazir and Tehmina Rashid, contemporaries of Soni Wali.

In the Gold Category, defending champion Humna Amjad secured 1st gross with a score of 224, while rising star Sara Amin claimed 2nd gross with 254 strokes. Category B witnessed Zarmina Khan as 1st gross with 172 while Tehmina Rashid and Uzma Nazir secured 2nd and 3rd gross with 184 and 186 shots respectively. The net category featured Laila Malik as 1st net, with Attiya Anjum and Amna Malik claiming 2nd and 3rd net, respectively.

Category C saw Fatima Azhar as 1st gross with 196 strokes, while Dr. Ghazala Shams and Saeeda Ashraf secured 2nd and 3rd gross. Samina Ishtiaq and Sadia Askar claimed 1st and 2nd net in the net competition. In the seniors section, Tahira Nazir clinched 1st gross, and Brig. Nasira Shaheen secured 1st net. Junior girls showcased their skills with Daniya Irfan and Aleena Khan winning 1st and 2nd gross, respectively.

The tournament, fueled by the passion of Soni Wali’s brother, Mr. Iqbal Wali, and her sister, Rani Wali, was financially sponsored by the siblings. The meticulous planning and execution were handled by an all-women Tournament Committee led by Tournament Director Dr. Ghazala Shams. Originating from Dr. Asma Afzal Shami’s visionary initiative in 2021, the tournament honors past female icons like Soni Wali and Ghazala Ansari. Air Commodore Ahmed Bilal Mir, Vice President of PAF, PGC, graced the prize distribution ceremony as the chief guest. He commended senior ladies in golf for championing sports and inspiring young talents, praising the lady organizers for flawlessly managing the mega event.