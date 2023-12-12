IHC reserves verdict on Imran plea against gifts case judgment

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Monday reserved its verdict in Chairman Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan’s petition seeking sus­pension of the trial court’s verdict in the Toshakhana case. A division bench of IHC comprising Chief Justice of IHC Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Tariq Mahmood Jahan­giri conducted hearing of the petition and reserved the ver­dict after hearing arguments of Amjad Pervez Advocate rep­resenting the Election Com­mission of Pakistan (ECP) and Sardar Latif Khosa, the coun­sel for Imran Khan. During the hearing, he presented his arguments and informed the bench highlighting his inabil­ity to attend a hearing at Adi­ala jail. He said that he was re­fused to attend the hearing when he went to Adiala jail. He said he has the right to be present on behalf of his client. At this, Justice Aamer asked that if he contacted the judge of the court concerned in this matter. Khosa said that he, in­cluding his staff, were stopped and ridiculed. The IHC Chief Justice said that he would in­form the registrar about this matter. Then, the ECP’s law­yer raised an objection on the same plea filed in the La­hore High Court (LHC), saying that they had learned about the petition challenging ECP’s disqualification notification. Parvez said that the LHC’s sin­gle bench had forwarded the matter to the five-member af­ter hearing it.