IHC reserves verdict on Imran plea against gifts case judgment

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Monday reserved its verdict in Chairman Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan’s petition seeking suspension of the trial court’s verdict in the Toshakhana case. A division bench of IHC comprising Chief Justice of IHC Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Tariq Mahmood Jahangiri conducted hearing of the petition and reserved the verdict after hearing arguments of Amjad Pervez Advocate representing the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and Sardar Latif Khosa, the counsel for Imran Khan. During the hearing, he presented his arguments and informed the bench highlighting his inability to attend a hearing at Adiala jail. He said that he was refused to attend the hearing when he went to Adiala jail. He said he has the right to be present on behalf of his client. At this, Justice Aamer asked that if he contacted the judge of the court concerned in this matter. Khosa said that he, including his staff, were stopped and ridiculed. The IHC Chief Justice said that he would inform the registrar about this matter. Then, the ECP’s lawyer raised an objection on the same plea filed in the Lahore High Court (LHC), saying that they had learned about the petition challenging ECP’s disqualification notification. Parvez said that the LHC’s single bench had forwarded the matter to the five-member after hearing it.