Inconsistent policies forced Pakistan to fight terror war again: Bugti

ISLAMABAD - Caretaker Interior Minister Sar­fraz Bugti on Monday, reiterating the government’s resolve to rid the country of the scourge of terrorism, said that Pakistan had won the bat­tle against the menace but due to lack of continuity of policies, it was again in the state of war.

It was not a war of the Pakistan Army and the civil armed forces but that of the State, the minister said while addressing the swearing-in ceremony of the 39th batch of po­lice constables at the Police Lines Islamabad. The chief commissioner Islamabad, inspector general of po­lice Islamabad, diplomats, and for­mer police officers attended the cer­emony. The minister said that at present the government was facing two types of challenges - terrorism on the basis of religion and terror­ism on the basis of nationalism al­though the two things had nothing to do with the menace.

He said ‘proxies’ were out to weak­en the country, but to defeat them Pakistan’s armed forces and civil armed forces had set a new exam­ple by standing on the frontline with great spirit of sacrifice.

The minister said that Pakistan being the citadel of Islam was the prime target of enemies. “Islam unites the whole nation, but the war was imposed on us to damage this unity. However, our all security forc­es fought the menace bravely.”

He said that the memory of the martyrs who sacrificed their lives in the war against terrorism would always remain alive in the hearts of every Pakistani.

The minister made it clear that only the state had the authority to use force, and those treading the path of violence would be taken to task. He said that a CTD inspec­tor was martyred in a terrorist in­cident in Balochistan yesterday and another one embraced martyrdom a few days ago, but unfortunately cas­es were also being instituted against the Counter-Terrorism Department.

He regretted that some people sitting in the assemblies and me­dia-persons were becoming the voice of anti-national elements un­der an organized conspiracy, who were being monitored closely.

“No force can stop us from suc­ceeding in the war against terror­ism,” the minister said, adding that when the institutions became apo­litical, they became stronger.

Addressing the newly-recruited policemen, he said, “If you live with­in their means, then you will not be attracted to corruption.” Corrup­tion in the society had also become a big challenge like other problems, he added.