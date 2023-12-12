Info Dept plays role as bridge between govt, masses: KP minister

PESHAWAR - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Caretaker Minister for Merged Tribal Districts’ Affairs, Industries, Commerce, and Technical Education, Dr Aamer Abdullah, visited the Itlaa Cell of Information and Public Relations Depart­ment at Civil Secretariat Peshawar on Monday.

Director General Information and Public Relations Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Muhammad Imran, Direc­tor Information Liaquat Amin, and Deputy Director Communication Khan Sarwar, besides other officers and technical staff of the department, were present on the occasion. DG Information briefed the caretak­er minister on the electronic media monitoring sys­tem, modern press briefing and production studios in the Itlaa cell of the Information Department, and the process of sharing news on various media plat­forms.

Speaking on the occasion, the minister said that the Information Department plays a role as a bridge in ef­fective communication between the provincial gov­ernment and the masses. He said that the Information Department is fulfilling its responsibilities to raise public awareness through factual information about government initiatives and development agendas for the welfare of the people, which is commendable.

He described the monitoring system and Itlaa Cell of the Department as very important in conveying the government’s point of view to the people and keeping the government informed about the feed­back of the public.