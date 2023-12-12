Tuesday, December 12, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Info Dept plays role as bridge between govt, masses: KP minister

Our Staff Reporter
December 12, 2023
Regional, Peshawar, Newspaper

PESHAWAR  -  Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Caretaker Minister for Merged Tribal Districts’ Affairs, Industries, Commerce, and Technical Education, Dr Aamer Abdullah, visited the Itlaa Cell of Information and Public Relations Depart­ment at Civil Secretariat Peshawar on Monday. 

Director General Information and Public Relations Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Muhammad Imran, Direc­tor Information Liaquat Amin, and Deputy Director Communication Khan Sarwar, besides other officers and technical staff of the department, were present on the occasion. DG Information briefed the caretak­er minister on the electronic media monitoring sys­tem, modern press briefing and production studios in the Itlaa cell of the Information Department, and the process of sharing news on various media plat­forms. 

Speaking on the occasion, the minister said that the Information Department plays a role as a bridge in ef­fective communication between the provincial gov­ernment and the masses. He said that the Information Department is fulfilling its responsibilities to raise public awareness through factual information about government initiatives and development agendas for the welfare of the people, which is commendable. 

PM asks terrorists to surrender as no option for talks

He described the monitoring system and Itlaa Cell of the Department as very important in conveying the government’s point of view to the people and keeping the government informed about the feed­back of the public.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-12-11/Lahore/epaper_img_1702278800.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023