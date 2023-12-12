Tuesday, December 12, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Int’l Human Rights Day observed across Sukkur division  

STAFF REPORT
December 12, 2023
Regional, Karachi

SUKKUR - District administration Sukkur, civil society organisations and Non-Government Organisations (NGOs) in different parts of Sukkur division including Shikarpur held various programmes to mark International Human Rights Day on Monday. In Sukkur, a rally was taken out from Pir Illahi Bux Tower to Sukkur Press Club. It was led by Mayor Sukkur Arslan Shaikh and Deputy Mayor Dr Arshad Mughal. The members of civil society, NGOs, students and people from other segments of the society participated in the rally in large numbers. In Shikarpur, the civil society organised a march where hundreds of people from all walks of life including women participated in the rally. 

Tags:

STAFF REPORT

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-12-11/Lahore/epaper_img_1702278800.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023