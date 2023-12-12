Islamabad wraps up #KoiJawazNahi Campaign

ISLAMABAD-The #KoiJawazNahi 16 Days Campaign concluded in Islamabad, a joint effort by UN Women and funded by the Government of Japan. Addressing violence against women and children, the campaign also marked Pakistan’s Constitution 50th Anniversary, reiterating the commitment to rights and equality.

Nilofar Bakhtiar, Chairperson of the National Commission on the Status of Women, emphasized intertwining constitutional principles with the Trade Fair’s dynamic spirit. “Let’s pave the way for a Pakistan where equality flourishes, violence dissipates, and prosperity embraces every citizen,” she said.

The 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence, starting on November 25, International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, and ending on December 10, Human Rights Day highlights the pervasive breach of human rights worldwide.

Sharmeela Rassool, UN Women Pakistan’s Country Representative, stressed the campaign’s alignment with Pakistan’s Constitution, commemorating 50 years of justice and equality. “We sculpt a nation where excuses vanish, and economic empowerment interconnects with equal rights,” she stated.

Federal Minister for Human Rights, Khalil George, emphasized the principle of ‘No Excuse’ as a guiding beacon. “By safeguarding the dignity and rights of every citizen, we emphasize the ongoing 16 Days theme—investing in women and girls,” he asserted.

The #KoiJawazNahi campaign, starting at Mohenjo-Daro and spanning Quetta, Peshawar, culminated in Islamabad. The initiative illuminated historical structures with orange lights and showcased street theatre performances, advocating the theme “Invest to Prevent Violence against Women & Girls.”

Coinciding with the Constitution’s 50th Anniversary, the campaign highlighted Pakistan’s commitment to justice, equality, and human dignity. The integration of the celebration into the campaign emphasized constitutional support for citizens’ rights irrespective of gender or age.

Moreover, the campaign collaborated with a Trade Fair, facilitating a platform for businesses, organizations, and the public to exchange ideas, products, and networks. This convergence promoted community engagement and shared responsibility, enhancing perspectives and solutions.