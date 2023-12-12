Italian envoy opens ‘colours of the ice’ exhibition at PNCA

ISLAMABAD-Italy’s Ambassador to Pakistan, Andreas Ferrarese, inaugurated the two-day ‘Colours of the Ice’ exhibition at the Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) yesterday.

Part of the 13th edition of the Pakistan Mountain Festival, commemorating International Mountain Day on December 11, the three-day exhibition showcased 21 large-size photos capturing the vivid hues and textures of northern Pakistan’s glaciers.

Additionally, it featured 40 photos highlighting the Baltoro cleanup, 12 paintings from the Himalayan Odyssey series by Raja Changez Sultan, and artworks created by students.

Ambassador Ferrarese, the chief guest, underscored the pivotal role mountains play in global ecosystems. He expressed Italy’s steadfast support for research, science, conservation, and sustainable development initiatives.

Commending the efforts of various organizations such as the Italian Agency for Development Cooperation, EvK2CNR, UNDP, and IUCN, Ferrarese emphasized the importance of empowering mountain stakeholders for effective resource conservation.

Speaking on the significance of mountains, Ferrarese highlighted their status as biodiversity hotspots, critical water sources, and habitats for diverse communities. Samuel Rizk, UNDP Pakistan’s country representative, discussed the vulnerability of mountainous regions and their inhabitants to the effects of climate change.

Aziz Ahmad Jamil, Secretary of Finance in Gilgit-Baltistan, acknowledged the invaluable contributions of development partners. He stressed the region’s urgent need for support in leveraging its hydro and biodiversity potential.

Maurizio Gallo emphasized the dynamic nature of glaciers and how the exhibition depicted the “Colours of Ice” through satellite photographs, AI-generated images, and artistic interpretation.

Gallo highlighted the glaciers’ active nature, illustrating their movements, changes, and evolution. He mentioned, “The artistic project reveals to us the ‘Colours of Ice’ as seen through the lens of nature, science, and art. Alongside satellite photographs documenting the glaciers, AI-generated images reimagine scientific data, introducing new colours to the ice to showcase its boundaries, temperatures, melting patterns, and future scenarios.”

Representing AICS, Jacopo Branchesi shared insights into their project activities in Pakistan, particularly those focused on mountain conservation, sustainable livelihoods, and tourism development. Ultimately, the ‘Colours of Ice’ are portrayed through an artist’s perspective in the photographs taken within the glacier. The exhibition will continue today (December 12).