Justice Ijaz objects to making benches for hearing of cases

ISLAMABAD - Justice Ijaz ul Ashan, a member of the Committee constituted under Section 2 of the Supreme Court (Practice and Procedure) Act, 2023, objected to constitution of the benches for hearing of cases.

In this regard, Justice Ahsan Monday wrote a letter to the sec­retary of the judges committee saying that a meeting of the Com­mittee was held in the Chamber of the Chief Justice at 4:00 p.m. on Thursday 7th December, 2023. He added, “I attended the meet­ing being a member of the Com­mittee. The agenda of the meet­ing (which was provided to me at about 02:30 p.m. after repeated phone calls) was; a) Fixation of cases mentioned in the list, b) Order of the Committee on the maintainability of the constitu­tion petitions mentioned in the list; c) Fixation policy regarding the matters in which early hear­ing petitions are allowed.”

He further said that when item No.1 of the agenda was discussed, it was agreed that since the judgment in the mat­ter of the trial of civilians by the military courts had been ren­dered by a five-member bench of this Court, a seven-member bench would be constituted to hear the appeals. “I categori­cally and in clear terms stated that in order to dispel any im­pression of pick and choose, all judges of this Court in the or­der of seniority be included in the appellate Bench,” said the judge. He continued, “The Chief Justice agreed, but said that he would ask the judges and if any judge does not want to sit on the Bench, the next available judge will be included. The same prin­ciple was agreed for cases men­tioned in Sr Nos. 3 to 6, with the difference that a three-member Bench would be constituted in the order of seniority. If any judge did not wish to sit on the bench the next in order of se­niority would be included in the bench. It was agreed that after asking the proposed members of the two benches the members of the Committee will be informed.” “I waited all day on Friday for any information regarding the two Benches. At least three phone calls were made to you, but my office was informed that the file with your note had been sent to the Chief Justice of Pakistan. The last call was made at 06:30 p.m. when your office stated that you had left for the day,” said Justice Ijaz. He also said that neither the minutes of’ the 4th meeting nor those of the 5th meeting were I sent to me on Friday or 1 Satur­day. Neither of the minutes have been seen or signed by me, yet these have been uploaded on the website of the Supreme Court of Pakistan. The judge said that as a member of the Committee, it is my right and duty to ensure that the minutes reflect accurately what was discussed in the meet­ing, what were the points of view of the members of the Committee and if there was any unanimity or a difference of opinion. The min­utes of the 5th meeting prepared and uploaded by you must cer­tainly fail to do so. He mentioned that Section 2 of the Act provides as follows: “Every cause, appeal or matter before Supreme Court shall be heard and disposed of by a bench constituted by the Com­mittee comprising chief justice of Pakistan and two next senior most judges in order of senior­ity.” Justice Ijaz also said that the two special benches have not been constituted by the Commit­tee. The same were never placed before the Committee in its meet­ing. Had these been placed be­fore the Committee, I could have agreed, disagreed or refrained from giving my views.