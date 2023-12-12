Karachi Whites crowned National T20 Cup champions

KARACHI - Karachi Whites secured their second title of the season on Sunday night by defeating Abbottabad by a narrow margin of 9 runs in the National T20 Cup 2023-24 final at the National Bank Stadium.

Having already triumphed in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy and securing the runner-up spot in the One-Day Cup, Karachi Whites showcased their prowess in the shortest format. Abbottabad won the toss and opted to field, restricting Karachi Whites to 155-9 in 20 overs. The innings saw a commendable 71-run partnership between Khurram Manzoor and Omair Bin Yousuf, with Manzoor contributing 53 off 36 balls. However, Karachi faced a collapse from 108-2 to 115-5 as Umair Bin Yousuf and captain Asad Shafiq fell quickly.

In response, Abbottabad struggled against Karachi Whites’ bowlers, with Shahnawaz Dahani leading the attack. Aitzaz Habib Khan’s spirited 43 off 26 balls and Fayyaz Khan’s explosive 23 off 9 balls revived Abbottabad’s hopes, but they ultimately fell short by 9 runs.

Shahnawaz Dahani, with figures of 3-16, was named the player of the final, receiving a cash award of Rs 50,000. Iftikhar Ahmed of Peshawar was crowned the player of the tournament, accumulating 395 runs and 18 wickets.

Peshawar’s Sahibzada Farhan (492 runs) bagged the best batter award, Shahab Khan (25 wickets) the best bowler award and Sajjad Ali of Abbottabad (442 runs and 10 wickets) the best wicketkeeper award – all received a cash award of Rs 250,000 each. The winning team Karachi Whites secured a prize money of Rs 500,000 while runners-up Abbottabad bagged a prize money of Rs 250,000.