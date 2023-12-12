Kashmir beyond Indian Supreme Court’s verdict

ISLAMABAD - The verdict of the Supreme Court of India to uphold the revocation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir by the Modi government has sent shockwaves throughout the subcontinent. The ver­dict has far-reaching implications that extend beyond India’s borders.

The decision challenges Pakistan’s stance on the Kashmir dispute, which has been a long-standing point of contention between the two nations for decades. This monumental ruling has the potential to significantly impact the lives of the people of Jammu and Kashmir, as it will alter the region’s status and could lead to a change in their way of life. The revocation of Article 370 effectively removes the special status of Jammu and Kashmir, which was granted under the Indian constitution, and it has now been bifurcated into two separate union terri­tories: Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir. It is worth noting that although the verdict indicates the restoration of the statehood of Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh will remain a union territory.

HISTORICAL PERSPECTIVE:

The abrogation of Article 370, a constitutional provision granting special status to Jammu and Kash­mir, has a deep-rooted history. Dating back to the region’s acces­sion to India in 1947, the Mahara­ja’s initial desire to retain authori­ty was overridden by his successor, Karan Singh, who proclaimed the supremacy of the Indian Consti­tution in the state. Despite ear­ly proclamations, the recent court decision emphasizes Jammu and Kashmir’s integration into India as akin to other princely states.

IMPACT ON PAKISTAN’S KASHMIR STAND:

Pakistan has consistently ex­pressed its support and solidari­ty with the people of Jammu and Kashmir in their pursuit of self-de­termination, in line with the Unit­ed Nations Security Council reso­lutions. However, we believe that the recent decision by the Indian Supreme Court to abrogate Arti­cle 370 of the Indian Constitution has complicated the prospects for a peaceful resolution of the Kash­mir dispute. This decision has had negative impacts on the region’s autonomy and could potentially have wider implications for terri­torial disputes and bilateral rela­tions. We urge the international community to take notice of this development and encourage In­dia to engage in constructive dis­cussions with all stakeholders to find a mutually agreeable solution to the Kashmir dispute while re­specting the UN resolutions.

RAMIFICATIONS FOR COMMON PEOPLE:

The Indian Supreme Court has unequivocally upheld the Modi government’s decision to revoke Article 370, which has brought about significant changes to the constitutional landscape of Jammu and Kashmir. This decisive move has ended the region’s special sta­tus that had been in place since In­dia’s independence in 1947, and nullified Article 35A, which grant­ed unique rights to permanent res­idents of the region, including the ability to own land and property and to access government jobs and scholarships.

The decision has far-reaching implications for the people of the region, particularly in terms of employment opportunities, land ownership, and economic devel­opment. The nullification of Ar­ticle 35A means that the special privileges that the permanent res­idents of Jammu and Kashmir en­joyed are no longer in place, which has raised concerns about the im­pact of the decision on the region’s economy, as well as on the social and cultural fabric of the region.

Furthermore, the revocation of Article 35A has also raised ques­tions about the future of the re­gion’s political representation. Jammu and Kashmir will now be treated like any other Indian state, with the same rights and respon­sibilities. However, many people in the region have expressed con­cerns about their ability to influ­ence decisions that affect their lives, particularly in light of the government’s recent actions.Its full impact may not be clear for some time, but it is likely to be felt for years to come.

POLITICAL REACTIONS:

Leaders in Jammu and Kashmir, like Ghulam Nabi Azad, Mehbooba Mufti, Omar Abdullah, and Sajad Lone, have expressed deep con­cerns and disappointment over the recent revocation of Article 370 of the Indian Constitution. Ar­ticle 370 granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir, and its revo­cation has significant implications for the region’s people in terms of their identity, culture, and politi­cal representation.

The leaders have expressed their concerns about the potential loss of land rights, job opportuni­ties, and educational benefits for the people of Jammu and Kashmir. They are also worried about the possibility of demographic chang­es, as outsiders may now be able to buy property and settle in the region, which could lead to a dilu­tion of the local culture and identi­ty. Challenging the Notion of India:

Mehbooba Mufti’s recent com­ment that the loss is not only hers but also the loss of the “idea of In­dia” brings to attention the funda­mental values of democracy and inclusivity that India claims to em­body. This decision not only jeop­ardizes the nation’s diverse cul­tural fabric but could also lead to the marginalization of a signifi­cant population within its bor­ders. The statement highlights the need for a more comprehensive approach to governance that takes into account the interests and as­pirations of all citizens.

WHAT LIES AHEAD:

The recent decision on the sta­tus of Jammu and Kashmir has brought significant changes to the region’s political landscape, re­sulting in uncertainty. Pakistan should navigate these changes carefully, safeguarding the peo­ple’s rights. They should urge the international community to re-evaluate the implications on the region’s stability and security. Long-term consequences of this decision should be considered for Jammu and Kashmir and beyond.

The verdict of the Supreme Court of India to uphold the revo­cation of Article 370 sets a con­cerning precedent that extends beyond India’s borders. Pakistan must not only reaffirm its com­mitment to the people of Jammu and Kashmir but also work dip­lomatically to address the reper­cussions of this decision on re­gional stability. The international community, too, must pay heed to the implications of such uni­lateral actions, recognizing the potential for heightened tensions and instability in an already vol­atile region.

Jalaluddin Mughal is an inde­pendent journalist from Neelum Valley AJK. He covers the Kash­mir conflict for national and inter­national publications. He can be reached at X @jalalmughal