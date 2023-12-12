Kashmir beyond Indian Supreme Court’s verdict

ISLAMABAD - The verdict of the Supreme Court of India to uphold the revocation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir by the Modi government has sent shockwaves throughout the subcontinent. The verdict has far-reaching implications that extend beyond India’s borders.
The decision challenges Pakistan’s stance on the Kashmir dispute, which has been a long-standing point of contention between the two nations for decades. This monumental ruling has the potential to significantly impact the lives of the people of Jammu and Kashmir, as it will alter the region’s status and could lead to a change in their way of life. The revocation of Article 370 effectively removes the special status of Jammu and Kashmir, which was granted under the Indian constitution, and it has now been bifurcated into two separate union territories: Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir. It is worth noting that although the verdict indicates the restoration of the statehood of Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh will remain a union territory.
HISTORICAL PERSPECTIVE:
The abrogation of Article 370, a constitutional provision granting special status to Jammu and Kashmir, has a deep-rooted history. Dating back to the region’s accession to India in 1947, the Maharaja’s initial desire to retain authority was overridden by his successor, Karan Singh, who proclaimed the supremacy of the Indian Constitution in the state. Despite early proclamations, the recent court decision emphasizes Jammu and Kashmir’s integration into India as akin to other princely states.
IMPACT ON PAKISTAN’S KASHMIR STAND:
Pakistan has consistently expressed its support and solidarity with the people of Jammu and Kashmir in their pursuit of self-determination, in line with the United Nations Security Council resolutions. However, we believe that the recent decision by the Indian Supreme Court to abrogate Article 370 of the Indian Constitution has complicated the prospects for a peaceful resolution of the Kashmir dispute. This decision has had negative impacts on the region’s autonomy and could potentially have wider implications for territorial disputes and bilateral relations. We urge the international community to take notice of this development and encourage India to engage in constructive discussions with all stakeholders to find a mutually agreeable solution to the Kashmir dispute while respecting the UN resolutions.
RAMIFICATIONS FOR COMMON PEOPLE:
The Indian Supreme Court has unequivocally upheld the Modi government’s decision to revoke Article 370, which has brought about significant changes to the constitutional landscape of Jammu and Kashmir. This decisive move has ended the region’s special status that had been in place since India’s independence in 1947, and nullified Article 35A, which granted unique rights to permanent residents of the region, including the ability to own land and property and to access government jobs and scholarships.
The decision has far-reaching implications for the people of the region, particularly in terms of employment opportunities, land ownership, and economic development. The nullification of Article 35A means that the special privileges that the permanent residents of Jammu and Kashmir enjoyed are no longer in place, which has raised concerns about the impact of the decision on the region’s economy, as well as on the social and cultural fabric of the region.
Furthermore, the revocation of Article 35A has also raised questions about the future of the region’s political representation. Jammu and Kashmir will now be treated like any other Indian state, with the same rights and responsibilities. However, many people in the region have expressed concerns about their ability to influence decisions that affect their lives, particularly in light of the government’s recent actions.Its full impact may not be clear for some time, but it is likely to be felt for years to come.
POLITICAL REACTIONS:
Leaders in Jammu and Kashmir, like Ghulam Nabi Azad, Mehbooba Mufti, Omar Abdullah, and Sajad Lone, have expressed deep concerns and disappointment over the recent revocation of Article 370 of the Indian Constitution. Article 370 granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir, and its revocation has significant implications for the region’s people in terms of their identity, culture, and political representation.
The leaders have expressed their concerns about the potential loss of land rights, job opportunities, and educational benefits for the people of Jammu and Kashmir. They are also worried about the possibility of demographic changes, as outsiders may now be able to buy property and settle in the region, which could lead to a dilution of the local culture and identity. Challenging the Notion of India:
Mehbooba Mufti’s recent comment that the loss is not only hers but also the loss of the “idea of India” brings to attention the fundamental values of democracy and inclusivity that India claims to embody. This decision not only jeopardizes the nation’s diverse cultural fabric but could also lead to the marginalization of a significant population within its borders. The statement highlights the need for a more comprehensive approach to governance that takes into account the interests and aspirations of all citizens.
WHAT LIES AHEAD:
The recent decision on the status of Jammu and Kashmir has brought significant changes to the region’s political landscape, resulting in uncertainty. Pakistan should navigate these changes carefully, safeguarding the people’s rights. They should urge the international community to re-evaluate the implications on the region’s stability and security. Long-term consequences of this decision should be considered for Jammu and Kashmir and beyond.
The verdict of the Supreme Court of India to uphold the revocation of Article 370 sets a concerning precedent that extends beyond India’s borders. Pakistan must not only reaffirm its commitment to the people of Jammu and Kashmir but also work diplomatically to address the repercussions of this decision on regional stability. The international community, too, must pay heed to the implications of such unilateral actions, recognizing the potential for heightened tensions and instability in an already volatile region.
Jalaluddin Mughal is an independent journalist from Neelum Valley AJK. He covers the Kashmir conflict for national and international publications. He can be reached at X @jalalmughal