Kate Middleton to use secret weapon to ‘punish’ Prince Harry, Meghan

LONDON - Kate Middleton has reportedly planned on punishing Prince Harry and Meghan Markle after she was accused of making racist remarks about the couple’s son Prince Archie. According to brand expert Denise Palmer-Davies, while speaking to Fabulous, the Princess of Wales decided to pay no heed to the “absurd accusations” that made her way and in turn fully intended to hit back at the claims “in her own classy way”. “The accusations made in the book are utterly absurd, but they will still ultimately have hurt Kate. “She won’t let that show though, she is a strong, powerful woman and she will keep calm and carry on. Responding to the claims only gives them attention, so Kate is carrying on with her life as normal. “She is much like the Queen in that respect, stoic, she won’t show how upset she really is. She put on a brave face at the Royal Variety show and at her Together at Christmas carol concert. “I don’t doubt that those close to Harry and Meghan would want all this to take off her shine - but far from it.”In fact, Kate remains popular, she has the public’s support and while she is on the front pages of all the newspapers, it is all positive press, like her Strictly visit.”It’s like she is unintentionally punishing them in her own classy way.” In the meanwhile, in the midst of Meghan Markle’s promised comeback, the Duchess of Sussex was reportedly pondering over writing her own memoir but was issued a warning by royal author Omid Scobie over the prospect of it being a failure. Speaking to Newsweek, prior to the release of his explosive book Endgame, the royal author noted that it was not advisable for the former actress to take on the challenge of writing a memoir as he believed that she would not be ‘transparent’. He added that in order for Meghan to have a positive response to her book, she would need to be authentic and honest with her readers. “To gain the respect of the reader, you have to be completely human in your portrayal, transparent in your portrayal of yourself.