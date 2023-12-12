Tuesday, December 12, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

KP Bar Council delegation calls on CM

APP
December 12, 2023
Regional, Peshawar, Newspaper

PESHAWAR  -  A 9-member delegation from the KP Bar Coun­cil met with the Caretak­er Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Justice (Retd) Syed Arshad Hus­sain Shah here on Mon­day.

Led by the Vice Chair­man of the KP Bar Coun­cil, Zarbadshah, the dele­gation apprised the Chief Minister of ongoing is­sues faced by the legal fraternity.

The delegation empha­sized the need for effec­tive implementation of the Lawyers’ Protection and Welfare Act. In re­sponse, the Chief Minis­ter directed the Law Sec­retary to consult with relevant authorities and lawyers to propose ac­tionable recommenda­tions for resolving the issues faced by the legal community.

Recognising the vital role lawyers play in soci­ety, Arshad Hussain Shah asserted that addressing their concerns would be prioritized based on fun­damental principles of justice.

PM asks terrorists to surrender as no option for talks

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-12-12/Lahore/epaper_img_1702331524.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023