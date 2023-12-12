KP Bar Council delegation calls on CM

PESHAWAR - A 9-member delegation from the KP Bar Council met with the Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Justice (Retd) Syed Arshad Hussain Shah here on Monday.
Led by the Vice Chairman of the KP Bar Council, Zarbadshah, the delegation apprised the Chief Minister of ongoing issues faced by the legal fraternity.
The delegation emphasized the need for effective implementation of the Lawyers’ Protection and Welfare Act. In response, the Chief Minister directed the Law Secretary to consult with relevant authorities and lawyers to propose actionable recommendations for resolving the issues faced by the legal community.
Recognising the vital role lawyers play in society, Arshad Hussain Shah asserted that addressing their concerns would be prioritized based on fundamental principles of justice.