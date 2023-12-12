KP Bar Council delegation calls on CM

PESHAWAR - A 9-member delegation from the KP Bar Coun­cil met with the Caretak­er Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Justice (Retd) Syed Arshad Hus­sain Shah here on Mon­day.

Led by the Vice Chair­man of the KP Bar Coun­cil, Zarbadshah, the dele­gation apprised the Chief Minister of ongoing is­sues faced by the legal fraternity.

The delegation empha­sized the need for effec­tive implementation of the Lawyers’ Protection and Welfare Act. In re­sponse, the Chief Minis­ter directed the Law Sec­retary to consult with relevant authorities and lawyers to propose ac­tionable recommenda­tions for resolving the issues faced by the legal community.

Recognising the vital role lawyers play in soci­ety, Arshad Hussain Shah asserted that addressing their concerns would be prioritized based on fun­damental principles of justice.