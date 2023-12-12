KP Governor awards gold medals, degrees at SUIT convocation

PESHAWAR - Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Haji Ghulam Ali on Monday awarded gold medals to position holders and 340 de­grees to graduates in the 16th Convoca­tion of Sarhad University of Science and Information Technology, Peshawar.

Governor Haji Ghulam Ali was the chief guest on the occasion. The event was attended by the Vice-Chancellor of the SUIT, Prof Dr Salim-ur-Rehman, graduating students, their parents, academicians, faculty members and students of the university. In all 340 degrees were awarded to the graduates including 7 PhD, 20 MS/MPhil, 37 Mas­ters, 205 Bachelors and 68 gold medals.

In his welcome address, VC Dr Sal­im-ur-Rehman highlighted the achieve­ments of the university obtained dur­ing the last 22 years since its inception. He said that university has established so far five faculties, 16 departments and 3 institutes, the current strength of the students is 5000, whereas the num­ber of passed out graduates has been reached 30,000.

He was of the view that last year, the university launched programmes of Nursing and Allied Health Sciences. He said that it will go a long way in pro­ducing qualified health professionals for the country.

All the programmes of the universi­ty are duly accredited and recognized by the concerned regulatory councils including Pakistan Engineering Coun­cil (PEC), Pharmacy Council of Paki­stan (PCP), Pakistan Nursing Coun­cil and National Technology Council (PNC&NTC), and others, he added.

The university is also actively en­gaged in carrying out sports activi­ties, co-curricular and extra-curric­ular activities. Every year, he said, a large number of university students take part in sports activities within and outside the university, as well as in the sports competitions, conducted by HEC at national level. Prof Dr Salim said that graduates of the university are playing their positive role in the development of the country and serving different de­partments at national level. Address­ing the convocation Governor KP Ghu­lam Ali appreciated the achievements made by the university over the past 22 years. He congratulated the recipients of gold medals and degrees and their parents for the honour, and the univer­sity management and faculty for main­taining quality academic standards.