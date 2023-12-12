KP Governor awards gold medals, degrees at SUIT convocation

PESHAWAR - Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Haji Ghulam Ali on Monday awarded gold medals to position holders and 340 degrees to graduates in the 16th Convocation of Sarhad University of Science and Information Technology, Peshawar.
Governor Haji Ghulam Ali was the chief guest on the occasion. The event was attended by the Vice-Chancellor of the SUIT, Prof Dr Salim-ur-Rehman, graduating students, their parents, academicians, faculty members and students of the university. In all 340 degrees were awarded to the graduates including 7 PhD, 20 MS/MPhil, 37 Masters, 205 Bachelors and 68 gold medals.
In his welcome address, VC Dr Salim-ur-Rehman highlighted the achievements of the university obtained during the last 22 years since its inception. He said that university has established so far five faculties, 16 departments and 3 institutes, the current strength of the students is 5000, whereas the number of passed out graduates has been reached 30,000.
He was of the view that last year, the university launched programmes of Nursing and Allied Health Sciences. He said that it will go a long way in producing qualified health professionals for the country.
All the programmes of the university are duly accredited and recognized by the concerned regulatory councils including Pakistan Engineering Council (PEC), Pharmacy Council of Pakistan (PCP), Pakistan Nursing Council and National Technology Council (PNC&NTC), and others, he added.
The university is also actively engaged in carrying out sports activities, co-curricular and extra-curricular activities. Every year, he said, a large number of university students take part in sports activities within and outside the university, as well as in the sports competitions, conducted by HEC at national level. Prof Dr Salim said that graduates of the university are playing their positive role in the development of the country and serving different departments at national level. Addressing the convocation Governor KP Ghulam Ali appreciated the achievements made by the university over the past 22 years. He congratulated the recipients of gold medals and degrees and their parents for the honour, and the university management and faculty for maintaining quality academic standards.