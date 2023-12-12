KP govt decides to launch Khushal KP programme

PESHAWAR - Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakh­tunkhwa, Justice (Retd) Arshad Hus­sain Shah has said that the government is determined for the welfare of the people of the province in its short pe­riod, saying for this purpose, a Khushal Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Programme will be launched soon.

He expressed these views while pre­siding over the 17th meeting of the caretaker cabinet here on Monday. Be­sides, members of the caretaker cabinet, Chief Secretary, Additional Chief Secre­tary (P&D), Additional Chief Secretary (Home & Tribal Affairs) and adminis­trative secretaries, other concerned au­thorities also attended the meeting.

Under the proposed programme, steps would be taken for the reso­lution of financial problems, bring­ing improvement in the law and or­der situation, service delivery system, guaranteeing of good governance, gen­eration of employment opportunities for youth and provision of maximum facilities to the people.

The Chief Minister said that short-term measures would be implemented with immediate effect while long-term steps would be proposed for the upcoming elected government. A roadmap would be provided to the upcoming elected government, so it could keep public wel­fare-oriented steps continuing.

He appreciated the efforts of the Chief Secretary and administrative secretar­ies in the preparation of Khushal Khy­ber Pakhtunkhwa Programme. He said that the Chief Secretary and his team had prepared a good and feasible pro­gramme within a short time, whose im­plementation will help to serve the peo­ple of the province in a better manner. He stressed all concerned authorities to ensure the implementation of the pro­gramme and put their share in the wel­fare of the people of the province.

Justice (Retd) Arshad Hussain said that though they have a short period. However, they are laying the founda­tion of a good beginning, saying if the intentions and spirit are high then they could do many things even in a short period also.

Highlighting the salient features of the Khushal Pakhtunkhwa Programme, he said that bringing improvement in the law & order and financial condi­tions top agenda of the programme, besides good governance and a spe­cial focus on improvement in the pub­lic service delivery system.

Under the programme, internation­al market demand-based IT courses would also be taught to youth to enable them to obtain employment abroad. He further said that under this programme 0.5 million youth would be sent abroad for employment in the first year.