Tuesday, December 12, 2023
Lahore struggles with air pollution

Our Staff Reporter
December 12, 2023
Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE  -  While the city of gardens, Lahore, is experiencing a cold and dry spell with light fog in the early mornings, residents are struggling with a more pressing issue; severe air pollution. Lahore ranks fifth in the world for air pollution, with average levels reaching 210. The situation is particularly dire in certain areas. On The Mall road, air quality exceeded 269, while the DHA area recorded an even higher index of 294. Polo Ground Cantt also saw hazardous air quality with an index of 222. Perhaps the most alarming reading came from Ferozepur Road, where the air quality index exceeded a staggering 400. In response to this crisis, the Punjab government has issued a directive for all citizens to wear masks when outdoors. This underscores the severity of the situation and highlights the immediate need for action to address this environmental challenge. Meanwhile, in Karachi, the weather presented a different picture. The city experienced early morning fog with a temperature of 15 degrees Celsius. The maximum temperature is expected to reach 27-28 degrees Celsius, with humidity at 80 percent. Winds are blowing from the northeast at a speed of 8-10 kilometers per hour. The contrasting weather conditions and environmental challenges faced by these two major Pakistani cities emphasize the diversity and complexity of the country’s climate. While Karachi residents face the inconvenience of fog, Lahore grapples with a more serious threat to public health and well-being. The situation in Lahore demands immediate attention and comprehensive solutions to improve air quality and safeguard the health of its citizens.

Our Staff Reporter

