LDA demolishes properties on illegal commercial use

LAHORE - The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) on Monday sealed and demolished several properties during its ongoing crackdown against illegal commercial activities. According to a spokesman for the authority, on directive of Commissioner Lahore and DG LDA Muhammad Ali Randhawa, the action was taken by under the supervision of Operation Chief Town Planner II Azhar Ali. The LDA teams took action against multiple illegal constructions/commercial properties in Johar Town and affiliated schemes; illegal commercial construction was demolished on Military Account Plot Number 31. An illegal commercial shop in Military Account Society on Plot Number 16 was sealed, while plot number 227, Block Y, UET Society, was sealed for illegal commercial use. Plot Number 111 in Al-Hamra Town was demolished for illegal commercial construction, plot number 334 and 9 in Sunny Park were sealed for illegal commercial use. Plot number 331 in Sunny Park, plot number 413 in J-3 Johar Town had illegal commercial constructions which were demolished.