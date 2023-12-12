Lesco recovers over Rs 5.3m from 317 defaulters in 24 hours

LAHORE - Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) in collaboration with Tehsildars (Recovery) has recovered Rs 5.3 million from 317 dead defaulters in all the five districts - Lahore, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Kasur and Okara - on the 88th day of its recovery campaign. LESCO spokesman told media here Monday that on the 88th day, Chief Engineer O&M (T&G) Zafar Iqbal with the support of Tehsildar City Mujahid Zia and Tehsildar Shalimar Noreez Humayun recovered outstanding dues of Rs 0.91 million from 60 defaulters in Northern Circle and Rs 1.59 million from 52 defaulters in Eastern Circle respectively. Similarly, LESCO Manager (Material Disposal) Engineer Anwar Watto along with Tehsildar Model Town Rana Arsal and Tehsildar Cant. Sajjad Qureshi recovered Rs 0.75 million from 40 defaulters in Central Circle, while Manager (Technical) Engineer Muhammad Farooq with the assistance of Tehsildar Nankana Sahib Muhammad Iqbal Rasheed and Tehsildar Sheikhupura Muhammad Aslam Gujjar recovered Rs 0.28 million from 22 defaulters in Nankana Sahib Circle and Rs 0.82 million from 56 defaulters in Sheikhupura Circle. He added that LESCO Manager E&S (PMU) Engineer Abbas Ali in collaboration with Naib Tehsildar Kasur and Okara Mirza Zahid Baig recovered outstanding dues of Rs 0.79 million from 79 defaulters in Okara Circle and Rs 0.16 million from 02 defaulters in Kasur Circle. Up till now during the recovery campaign, the LESCO with the help of Tehsildars (Recovery) recovered more than Rs 1.57 billion from 51,052 dead defaulters in its all circles of operation. He elaborated that LESCO recovered outstanding dues of Rs 198.44 million from 6,581 defaulters in Northern Circle; Rs 382.28 million from 6,604 defaulters in Eastern Circle; Rs 210.85 million from 6,075 defaulters in Central Circle; Rs 82.05 million from 2,659 defaulters in South Circle, Rs 112.79 million from 4,723 defaulters in Nankana Sahib Circle; Rs 238.58 million from 5,894 defaulters in Sheikhupura Circle; Rs 100.11 million from 7,960 defaulters in Okara Circle and Rs 245.11 million from 10,556 defaulters in Kasur Circle. For the recovery campaign started on September 13, the Lahore Division’s Commissioner had assigned additional charge of Tehsildar Recovery (from LESCO defaulters) to relevant Tehsildars, while LESCO Chief Executive Officer Engineer Shahid Haider has also designated four senior officers to assist them in the dues recovery from defaulters. LESCO Chief Executive Officer Engineer Shahid Haider said that the company is facing loss due to dead defaulters, and vowed to continue action against them.