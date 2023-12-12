Tuesday, December 12, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Man, son nabbed for counterfeit currency business

OUR STAFF REPORT
December 12, 2023
Regional, Karachi

KARACHI-The Pakistan Bazaar police station in district West on Monday apprehended a man and his son engaged in the business of counterfeit currency. As per the district West police spokesperson, the arrested individuals were found in possession of fake Pakistani notes amounting to millions of rupees.
Numerous complaints were lodged against the accused for circulating counterfeit currency post purchases. The police conducted an operation near Rehmat Chowk, leading to the arrest of the two suspects.
During the operation, authorities recovered 100 counterfeit notes of Rs5,000 each, totaling Rs500,000, alongwith a motorcycle from the arrested individuals. Legal proceedings have been initiated against the accused, identified as Muhammad Nafees and his son Muhammad Talha. Further investigations were underway.

Tags:

OUR STAFF REPORT

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-12-11/Lahore/epaper_img_1702278800.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023