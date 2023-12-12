Man, son nabbed for counterfeit currency business

KARACHI-The Pakistan Bazaar police station in district West on Monday apprehended a man and his son engaged in the business of counterfeit currency. As per the district West police spokesperson, the arrested individuals were found in possession of fake Pakistani notes amounting to millions of rupees.

Numerous complaints were lodged against the accused for circulating counterfeit currency post purchases. The police conducted an operation near Rehmat Chowk, leading to the arrest of the two suspects.

During the operation, authorities recovered 100 counterfeit notes of Rs5,000 each, totaling Rs500,000, alongwith a motorcycle from the arrested individuals. Legal proceedings have been initiated against the accused, identified as Muhammad Nafees and his son Muhammad Talha. Further investigations were underway.