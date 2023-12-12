Tuesday, December 12, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Meeting reviews preparations for general elections

APP
December 12, 2023
Regional, Quetta, Newspaper

ABBOTTABAD  -  Deputy Commissioner Abbot­tabad Khalid Iqbal on Monday chaired a comprehen­sive meeting to deliberate on crucial aspects related to the upcoming general elections.

The meeting covered vital topics, encompassing election readiness, transportation strategies, elec­tion duties, CCTV camera installations, staff provi­sioning, and security arrangements.

Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad underscored the significance of collaboration with health, educa­tion, local government, and other departments in co­ordination with the Election Commission.

He also issued directives for the provision of poll­ing staff, staff training, amenities at polling stations, washrooms, water supply, installation of CCTV cam­eras, selection of suitable locations for polling staff, and facilities for disabled individuals ahead of the elections. Additionally, he emphasised the need for arrangements in snowfall-prone areas, transporta­tion of polling material, and uninterrupted electricity supply on polling day.

PM asks terrorists to surrender as no option for talks

The meeting concluded with a focus on comprehen­sive action plans and directives aimed at ensuring the smooth facilitation of various aspects of the upcom­ing election process. This included special consider­ations for facilities in snowfall-prone areas, efficient transportation of polling material, and maintaining continuous electricity supply on polling day.

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-12-11/Lahore/epaper_img_1702278800.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023