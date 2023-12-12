Meeting reviews preparations for general elections

ABBOTTABAD - Deputy Commissioner Abbot­tabad Khalid Iqbal on Monday chaired a comprehen­sive meeting to deliberate on crucial aspects related to the upcoming general elections.

The meeting covered vital topics, encompassing election readiness, transportation strategies, elec­tion duties, CCTV camera installations, staff provi­sioning, and security arrangements.

Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad underscored the significance of collaboration with health, educa­tion, local government, and other departments in co­ordination with the Election Commission.

He also issued directives for the provision of poll­ing staff, staff training, amenities at polling stations, washrooms, water supply, installation of CCTV cam­eras, selection of suitable locations for polling staff, and facilities for disabled individuals ahead of the elections. Additionally, he emphasised the need for arrangements in snowfall-prone areas, transporta­tion of polling material, and uninterrupted electricity supply on polling day.

The meeting concluded with a focus on comprehen­sive action plans and directives aimed at ensuring the smooth facilitation of various aspects of the upcom­ing election process. This included special consider­ations for facilities in snowfall-prone areas, efficient transportation of polling material, and maintaining continuous electricity supply on polling day.