Minister reviews proposals to provide electric motorcycles

LAHORE - Caretaker Provincial Minister for Planning and Development Bilal Afzal, along with Chairman P&D Board Iftikhar Ali Sahu, presided over a meeting to review proposals from the committee established by the Punjab government to provide electric motorcycles to students, here on Monday. The meeting was attended by Secretary P&D Board Muzaffar Khan Sial, Secretary Transport, Chairman PITB, Members P&D Board, and other officials. Transport Secretary Ahmed Javed Qazi provided a comprehensive briefing during the meeting, covering various manufacturers, prices, and market analysis of electric bikes. He elucidated the proposed entry conditions for applicants, details of the computerized draw, and the online application process facilitated by PITB. Additionally, the Bank of Punjab presented a briefing on a ‘Post-Purchase Reimbursement Model’ for the supply of electric motorcycles, offering different proposals for credit value and discount. The bank emphasized maintaining a lower interest rate for students compared to other loans and committed to presenting a viable financial model (green financing) to the committee. Provincial Planning and Development Minister Bilal Afzal directed the committee to formulate a rational model, emphasizing the submission of a report with feasible proposals to the Punjab Cabinet for approval.