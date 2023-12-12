Tuesday, December 12, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Minister reviews proposals to provide electric motorcycles

Our Staff Reporter
December 12, 2023
Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE   -  Caretaker Provincial Minister for Planning and Development Bilal Afzal, along with Chairman P&D Board Iftikhar Ali Sahu, presided over a meeting to review proposals from the committee established by the Punjab government to provide electric motorcycles to students, here on Monday. The meeting was attended by Secretary P&D Board Muzaffar Khan Sial, Secretary Transport, Chairman PITB, Members P&D Board, and other officials. Transport Secretary Ahmed Javed Qazi provided a comprehensive briefing during the meeting, covering various manufacturers, prices, and market analysis of electric bikes. He elucidated the proposed entry conditions for applicants, details of the computerized draw, and the online application process facilitated by PITB. Additionally, the Bank of Punjab presented a briefing on a ‘Post-Purchase Reimbursement Model’ for the supply of electric motorcycles, offering different proposals for credit value and discount. The bank emphasized maintaining a lower interest rate for students compared to other loans and committed to presenting a viable financial model (green financing) to the committee. Provincial Planning and Development Minister Bilal Afzal directed the committee to formulate a rational model, emphasizing the submission of a report with feasible proposals to the Punjab Cabinet for approval.

PM asks terrorists to surrender as no option for talks

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-12-12/Lahore/epaper_img_1702331524.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023