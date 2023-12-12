Naeem hints bringing no-trust move in city council against Karachi mayor

KARACHI-After ruckus in the city council over budget, irrational taxation moves and undemocratic behaviour shown by the Pakistan People Party’s (PPP) occupying mayor, Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi Ameer Engr Hafiz Naeemur Rehman has hinted for a no-confidence motion in the council against Mutaza Wahab, here on Monday.

Talking to the media after the city council session, the JI leader said that despite all odds, the JI offered cooperation to the PPP in the city council for the greater interests of Karachi but the PPP continued employing fascist tactics. He said that the JI had set two conditions-- increase the budget of UCs and present the budget of the city government in the council and the PPP failed to meet both.

He maintained that the occupying mayor declared the opposition’s resolution as rejected while the treasury benches resolution as accepted without voting. He said that even the people at treasury benches were supporting the JI’s resolution but the occupation tactfully declared the unilateral results without counting hands.

The JI will not accept any such fascism and will resist against the behaviour in the city council, he said, adding that the JI will not accept collection of utility charges through the KE at any cost as the matter is already sub-judice. He added that the PPP mayor wants to increase the revenue of the KE — a private company already defaulter to the KMC. He further said that the city has been ruined by the PPP and now they want to increase the burden of already marooned Karachiites without providing any relief or facility to them.

Engr Naeemur Rehman said that the JI represented the aspirations of Karachiites in the city council. He added that the JI demanded budget allocation of Rs30 million for each union committee and the mayor threw the ball to the court of the Sindh government — mainly because the PPP has realised the fact that she won’t be enjoying the government in the province anymore.