Ogra hearing on SNGPL’s petition marred by low participation from stakeholders

ISLAMABAD-The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority hearing on the Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited’s petition for a hike in gas tariff by 138 percent was marred by low participation from the stakeholders as more than 7.5 million (98.92 percent) domestic consumers were unable to attend it. The participation of the domestic consumers was negligible in the hearing conducted by Ogra in a five-star hotel. It was unique public hearing where there was no participation from the public.

Even for the online participants, the situation was very miserable as when the regulator at the last moment allowed zoom access only five participants attended the online hearing, including host Ogra and petitioner SNGPL. The participants also included one Islamabad based journalist, but he was removed from the zoom access after he tweeted about the low participation of the stakeholders. The journalist tried again to enter the zoom hearing but he was not allowed by the Ogra team. The total number of the SNGPL consumers is 7.610 million, which comprises of 7.528 million or 98.92 percent of domestic consumers. The number of the industrial consumers is only 7,641 and commercial is 73,873 which make around 1.08 percent.

Almost 99 percent of the Sui Northern Gas Pipeline Limited consumers were unable to participate in the hearing, owing to its venue and no online access to domestic consumers. The hearing was only for SNGPL and some industrial consumers as the input of the domestic consumers was completely ignored. It is worth noting that SNGPL had sought the OGRA nod for upto 1715.49/MMBTU or 138pc increase in average prescribed gas tariff for the fiscal year 2023-24. In its petition submitted to Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) for review of its estimated revenue requirements/prescribed prices for FY2023-24, SNGPL had sought an increase of 1715.49/MMBTU in average prescribed gas prices effective from July 1, 2023. As per the practice, Ogra conducts public hearing on SNGPL and SSGCL petitions for annual revenue requirements/review petitions for determination of prescribed gas prices in the five-star hotels of all the four provincial metropolitan. Ogra is spending million of rupees on these hearings which are being attended by the representatives of less than one percent of the Sui Companies industrial, and commercial consumers. In the absence of the input from almost 99 percent stakeholders no regulator on earth can make fair and just determination.

Ogra is planning to hold the next hearing on the SNGPL petition in another five-star hotel in Peshawar. According to spokesman Ógra, “Ogra is an independent regulatory authority in the mid and downstream petroleum sector. The determination of revenue requirements is one of the major regulatory functions of ÓGRA,”. “It is pertinent to mention that OGRA conducts public hearings in four provincial capitals to reach out to petitioners and the general public, seeking their viewpoints for a fair and just determination of the revenue requirements of Sui companies,” he further said.

Meanwhile, a press statement issued to media by Ogra said that public hearing at Lahore was conducted on the Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL’s) petition for review of its estimated revenue requirement / prescribed prices for FY2023-24. The petitioner has projected a shortfall in its revenue requirement at Rs. 179,160 million, including Rs. 697 million on account of LPG Air-mix project for FY 2023-24 seeking increase in its average prescribed price by Rs. 506.35 per MMBTU effective July 01, 2023 including the cost of RLNG diverted molecules to domestic consumers, as part of cost of gas in the light of the decision of federal cabinet dated 30-10-2023.

The petitioner has also included Rs.427,830 million against previous years shortfall, thereby seeking total average prescribed Rs.2,961.98/MMBTU with effect from 1st July, 2023 to compensate for increase in cost of gas/RLNG and other components of the petition. Besides above, the petitioner has estimated RLNG cost of service at Rs. 72,160 million (i.e. 293.07/MMBTU) for financial year 2023-24.Therefore, OGRA conducted public hearing at Lahore to provide the opportunity of hearing to consumers/general public and interested/affected persons, the spokesperson said. The final verdict on petition shall be issued by the authority after considering viewpoint of all stakeholders.