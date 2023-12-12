Pakistan rejects Indian SC judgment on IIOJK status

Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani says Kashmir internationally recognized dispute n India must fulfil UN resolutions n Judgment cannot distract international community’s attention.
ISLAMABAD - Pakistan yesterday strongly rejected the judgment by the Supreme Court of India regarding the status of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).
Speaking at a news conference here, Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani denounced the decision as “another manifestation” of the pliant judiciary under India’s ruling dispensation.
He emphasized that Jammu and Kashmir was an internationally recognized dispute on the UN Security Council’s agenda for over seven decades and India must fulfil UN resolutions.
Earlier, the Indian top court upheld the government’s illegal 2019 decision to revoke the special status of Jammu and Kashmir, also ruling that the disputed Muslim-majority territory should regain its state designation with local elections to be held next year.
Four years ago, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) illegally scrapped Article 370, a constitutional provision that granted special status to the IIOJK, including the power to have its own constitution, flag and autonomy over all matters, except policy areas such as foreign affairs and defense.
FM Jilani insisted that any determination on Jammu and Kashmir should align with relevant UN Security Council Resolutions and the aspirations of the Kashmiri people, dismissing India’s right to make unilateral decisions against their will.
“Pakistan does not acknowledge the supremacy of the Indian Constitution over Jammu and Kashmir and any process subservient to the Indian Constitution holds no legal significance,” he said. He argued India cannot evade its international obligations based on domestic legislation and judicial verdicts and New Delhi cannot distract world attention towards the Kashmir issue through such controversial judgments.
FM Jilani contended that India’s attempts to annex IIOJK were destined to fail and criticized the Supreme Court’s endorsement of India’s actions in August 2019 as a distortion of justice.
The verdict, according to him, neglected the internationally recognized disputed nature of the Jammu and Kashmir issue and fails to address the aspirations of the Kashmiri people.
FM Jilani emphasized that measures such as the restoration of statehood or State Assembly elections cannot substitute the right to self-determination for the Kashmiri people.
He highlighted the ongoing human rights violations in IIOJK and condemned India’s unilateral actions since August 2019 for violating international law and relevant UN Security Council Resolutions.
The FM urged the international community to focus on the alarming situation and called for the rescinding of these measures to pave the way for peace and dialogue. He affirmed Pakistan’s continued political, diplomatic, and moral support for the people of IIOJK in their pursuit of the inalienable right to self-determination.
INDIAN JUDICIARY SUCCUMBED TO THE FASCIST HINDUTVA IDEOLOGY: DR ARIF ALVI
Separately, President Dr Arif Alvi strongly rejected the Indian Supreme Court’s (ISC) decision to uphold the revocation of the special status of the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K).
He expressed dismay over the decision, saying the Indian judiciary had succumbed to the fascist Hindutva ideology giving decisions suited to the Indian government. In an official statement issued by the presidency, he added that such decisions could not legitimize the occupation of IIOJ&K by India as the Jammu and Kashmir issue was an internationally recognized dispute that remained on the agenda of the UN Security Council for over seven decades.
While condemning the decision, the president said that it was unfortunate that Indian courts had a history of giving decisions against Muslims as in the cases of Babri Masjid, Samjhauta Express, Hyderabad Mecca Masjid blast and Naroda Gam massacre during the 2002 Gujarat riots etc.
He added that the verdict of the ISC could not change the status of the IIOJ&K.
Dr Alvi said the judgement would further strengthen the resolve of the people of IIOJ&K in their just struggle against Indian illegal occupation.
He urged the international community to make India fulfill the pledges made by her to the Kashmiri people in the past.
The president reiterated that the entire Pakistani nation was committed to continue its moral and diplomatic support to Kashmiri brethren till the achievement of their right to self-determination in accordance with the UN Security Council resolutions.
INDIA’S SC UPHOLDS REVOCATION OF OCCUPIED KASHMIR’S AUTONOMY
Earlier, India’s top court upheld on Monday a move by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government to revoke the limited autonomy of Muslim-majority Kashmir, and ordered elections within a year.
The 2019 declaration was “a culmination of the process of integration and as such is a valid exercise of power”, the Supreme Court said in its verdict. The move was accompanied by the imposition of direct rule from New Delhi, mass arrests, a total lockdown and communications blackout that ran for months.
The removal of Article 370 of the constitution, which enshrined the region’s special status, was challenged by Kashmir’s political parties, the local Bar Association and individual litigants.
The court upheld removing the region’s autonomy while calling for Jammu & Kashmir, to be restored to statehood and put on at par with any other Indian state “at the earliest and as soon as possible”. The court also ordered state elections to take place by September 30, 2024. Security was stepped up across Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir ahead of the verdict, with the deployment of hundreds of soldiers, paramilitary troops, and police in the main city of Srinagar to thwart any protests. Former Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti -- whose party was among the litigants in the Supreme Court case -- condemned the ruling as a “death sentence not just for Jammu and Kashmir but also for the idea of India”. One of the advocates who argued for the revocation to be ruled unconstitutional -- the Supreme Court held hearings on it for 16 days -- was sanguine.
“Some battles are fought to be lost,” Kapil Sibal posted on X, even before the verdict was read out, saying the court action was intended to ensure that “history must record the uncomfortable facts for generations to know”.
“History alone is the final arbiter of the moral compass of historic decisions,” he added.
Since the suspension of Article 370 the authorities have curbed media freedoms and public protests in a drastic curtailment of civil liberties.