Pakistan takes strides to boost banana exports to central Asia

KARACHI - Pakistan, renowned as one of the largest banana producers globally, has embarked on an ambitious initiative to expand its export footprint to Central Asian countries. Despite being a key player in banana production, with an annual output of approximately 216 thousand tons, the current export value stands at around $22.57 million. In an effort to unlock the full export potential and formalize trade channels, Pakistan Horticulture Development and Export Company (PHDEC) and the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP), with steadfast support from the Pakistan Commercial Section in Almaty Kazakhstan, have successfully secured an export order for 10 containers of bananas from the Tando Allahyar cluster to Almaty. This significant development materialized during the TDAP FoodAG Exhibition held in Karachi on August 10-12, 2023. The first consignment, consisting of Banana G-09 variety, was scheduled to be dispatched on December 11, 2023, from Karachi to Almaty. The consignment will be transported in refer containers provided by the National Logistics Cell (NLC), ensuring the preservation of the fruit’s freshness during transit. Recognizing the need for sustained efforts to maximize the potential of banana exports, PHDEC and TDAP will be jointly organizing a workshop in Hyderabad early next week. The workshop aims to provide valuable insights into the banana export potential with a particular focus on Central Asian markets. Trade missions from the Central Asian Republics (CARs) region will participate virtually, shedding light on the opportunities and demand for Pakistani bananas in their respective markets. This proactive initiative not only signifies a boost to Pakistan’s agricultural export sector but also addresses the challenges faced in the export of bananas to Iran. Despite being the 4thlargest supplier of bananas to Iran, accounting for 43 thousand tons and valued at 27.17 million US dollars, the exports have been occurring through informal channels due to peculiar situation. The successful execution of the export order to Almaty marks a crucial step towards formalizing and expanding Pakistan’s banana exports, fostering economic growth and creating new avenues for collaboration in the agribusiness sector.