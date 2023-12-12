Tuesday, December 12, 2023
PHC stops ECP from issuing final verdict on PTI intra-party poll

December 12, 2023
PESHAWAR  -  A two-member bench of the Peshawar High Court here Monday stopped the Election Commission of Pakistan from announcing the final verdict on the Pakistan Tahrik e Insaf’s intra-party election.

The division bench, comprising Justice Syed Muhammad Atique Shah and Justice Shakeel Ahmed, sought a report from the ECP before ad­journing the case until December 19, 2023.

The court passed the order on the PTI peti­tion. PTI Chairman, barrister Gohar Ali, Qazi Muhammad Anwar, and other lawyers ap­peared before the bench. Barrister Gohar said that he was elected as chairman of the PTI un­opposed in the December 2 party intra-elec­tion. He said that Akbar S Babar had filed an application in the ECP against the election re­sult. He said Akbar S Babar was not a member of the party and had no authority to challenge the election result.

