PML-N devises strategy to accommodate candidates affected by seat adjustments

LAHORE - The PML-N has formulated a strategy to accom­modate party candidates affected by seat adjust­ments with other political parties in the upcom­ing elections. Insiders revealed that candidates denied party tickets might be considered for nomination as senators or appointed as advi­sors and special assistants in the event of the PML-N returning to power after the February polls. Some aspirants may find accommoda­tion through the nomination of their close rela­tives, such as wives, sisters, and daughters, for reserved seats for women in the national and provincial assemblies. A few politicians may be given leadership roles in local bodies, and a committee, led by senior party leaders, has been formed to make recommendations in this regard.

Meanwhile, the seventh meeting of the Parlia­mentary Board of the Pakistan Muslim League (N) recently took place at the party office, chaired by party leader Mian Nawaz Sharif. The meeting was attended by party president Shah­baz Sharif, senior Vice President and Chief Or­ganizer Maryam Nawaz Sharif, Head of Election Cell Ishaq Dar, Secretary General Ahsan Iqbal, and Punjab President Rana Sanaullah. Divisional coordinators, as well as central and provincial office bearers of the party, participated in the board meeting. During the meeting, the PML-N Parliamentary Board considered suitable can­didates from Multan, Khanewal, Wahari, and Lodhran. The board has already reviewed the names of party candidates from various regions since December 2, including Sargodha Division, District Rawalpindi, Hazara, Malakand Division, Balochistan Province, Dera Ghazi Khan, Rawal­pindi, Attock, Jhelum, and Chakwal.