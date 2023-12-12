PN chief visits coastal, Creeks areas

KARACHI - Chief of the Naval Staff (CNS) Admiral Naveed Ashraf visited creeks and coastal areas and Pakistan Navy ships to review operational preparedness and combat readiness of the units. Upon arrival at Creeks Brigade Sujawal, a comprehensive op­erational brief was present­ed to the Naval Chief on pre­vailing threat environment and defences of creeks area, according to a statement is­sued by Pakistan Navy (PN). During the visit at forward posts, CNS interacted with of­ficers and men and appreciat­ed their readiness to respond to any misadventure by the adversary. On the second leg of his visit, Admiral Ashraf ar­rived at PNS (Pakistan Navy Ship) AKRAM at Gwadar and interacted with the troops de­ployed for the security of Gwa­dar Port. He also visited Jin­nah Naval Base, Pakistan Navy Hospital Dar Maanjah and Ca­det College at Ormara. Later on, Chief of the Naval Staff ar­rived on PN ships at PN Dock­yard in Karachi to review the operational preparedness and combat readiness of surface ships. During interactions with troops at creeks and coastal areas and onboard ships, Ad­miral Ashraf expressed satis­faction on operational read­iness of deployed elements. He also appreciated the pro­fessional prowess and dedica­tion of officers and men in en­suring impregnable defence of the motherland in challenging harsh environment of creeks and coastal areas and amidst prevailing regional challenges in maritime domain, the state­ment also said. The Chief of the Naval Staff appreciated the morale of troops and directed the field units to ensure opti­mal utilization of latest weap­ons and equipment with moti­vation and alacrity in order to ensure defence of the mother­land, it added.