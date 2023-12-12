Police arrest 15 gamblers  

RAWALPINDI - Rawalpindi District Police apprehended 15 individuals involved in illegal gambling, specifically betting on cockfighting. The raid, conducted by Rattaamral Police following a tip-off, resulted in the seizure of Rs 61,580 in cash, nine mobile phones, and assorted items used for gambling. The arrested individuals, identified as Moiz, Bilal, Husnain, Rizwan, Amir, Taimoor, Sher Rehman, Hamza, Shakeel, and others, now face legal action as police continue their investigation. Further updates on the case are underway.