PPP urges ECP to ensure free, fare elections

Peoples Party delegation meets CEC Sikandar Sultan Raja | Discusses matters related to delimitation of constituencies, election schedule and transfers and postings.

ISLAMABAD - Since the Election Commission of Pakistan [ECP] is set to announce the schedule of the February polls this week, the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) asked to ensure the general election in time and avoid hearing the application related delay in the pools. A delegation of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) met the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja to discuss the matters related to delimitation of constituencies, elec­tion schedule and transfers and post­ings. “We [PPP delegation] met the Chief Election Commissioner and asked him to ensure the polls on Feb­ruary 08,” said PPP’s senior member Taj Haider, talking to the media, after meeting with Chief Election Commis­sioner Sikandar Sultan Raja. It was discussed that the electoral watchdog should now avoid taking applications related to the delay in the polls. The delegation raised its concerns related to transfer and posting when the date of polls is not too far. Taj Haider said the PPP delegation was assured that there would not be any delay in the polls. The delegation was comprise PPP leaders from all the four prov­inces. The PPP delegation from Sindh includes Senator Taj Haider, Saeed Ghani, Nasir Hussain Shah and Zia ul Hassan Lanjar while Punjab Qamar Zaman Kaira, Hassan Murtaza, Abdul Qadir Shaheen and Musa Gillani, from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi and Shuja Khan and from Balo­chistan Changaiz Khan Jamali and Rozi Khan Kakar participated in meeting.