PTF and KTF presidents sign MoU to elevate tennis cooperation

LAHORE - The President of the Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF), Salim Saifullah Khan, and the President of the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation (KTF), Mr. Bulat Utemuratov, have officially inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) aimed at strengthening tennis development in both nations.

According to a press release issued by the PTF, the MOU signing ceremony took place on the sidelines of the Asian Tennis Federation (ATF) AGM and Elections in Bangkok. This gathering of leaders from member Asian nations serves as the backdrop for discussions and elections for key positions. The signed MOU signifies a significant stride for the PTF, encompassing diverse facets of player, coach, official, and fitness trainer development.

KTF boasts exemplary tennis facilities, coupled with a wealth of expertise across various tennis disciplines. Both federations envision annual exchange programs, providing players from each country with opportunities to participate in tournaments and other relevant events, with a special emphasis on wildcard allocations.

A focal point of this partnership is the emphasis on a long-term Junior Development Plan. Both federations aim to conduct training camps nurturing the best junior players, preparing them for tournaments in either country and across the Asian region.

Following the MOU signing ceremony, PTF President Salim Saifullah Khan expressed, “This is, indeed, a very important development and holds rich promise, particularly for Juniors and high-performance players in various categories. There is a lot we can learn from our brotherly country, Kazakhstan, and the understanding augers well for the development of tennis in Pakistan. I am thankful to President Utemuratov and the KTF Management for their encouragement during earlier talks, leading to the signing of the MOU, and I keenly look forward to the success of the intended events.”