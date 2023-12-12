PU awards ten PhD degrees

LAHORE - Punjab University (PU) awarded PhD degrees to ten scholars in different subjects after approval of their thesis. According to spokesperson for PU, Faiza Shams awarded degree in the subject of Molecular Biology, Tanzeela Rehman in the subject of Biological Sciences (Molecular Biology), Muniba Abid Munir Malik in the subject of Agricultural Sciences (Plant Pathology), Israr Ul Haq in the subject of Arabic, Ayesha Sabeen in the subject of Islamic Studies, Hafiza Sidra Zulfiqar in the subject of Arabic, Ayesha Zafar in the subject of Zoology, Muhammad Alam in the subject of Social Work, Asra Ghaus in the subject of Zoology and Saliha Bashir awarded PhD degree in the subject of Molecular Biology.