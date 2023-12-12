Punjab cabinet extends legal recognition of qingqi-rickshaw

LAHORE - The 34th meeting of the provincial cabinet, held under the chair of Caretaker CM Punjab Mohsin Naqvi at his office on Monday, greenlit revisions to the Motor Vehicles Rules of 1969, extending legal recognition of motorcycle-rickshaws.
These rickshaws will now be categorised as three-wheelers, with the regional transport authority designated as a special registration authority for the temporary registration of existing motorcycle-rickshaws.
Following temporary registration, motorcycle rickshaws will undergo a four-month window for specific size and redesign modifications. Subsequently, they can obtain a registration number from the excise department upon the issuance of a fitness certificate. The CM emphasised the need to streamline the registration process and said the forms should be prepared in Urdu.
The huddle also sanctioned the permanent fortification of the infrastructure for 18 major roads, allocating toll revenue for their maintenance. Additionally, a decision was made to ring-fence the toll amounts for these roads. Approval was granted to confer medical institution status upon the Dera Ghazi Khan Cardiology Institute under the Punjab Medical and Health Institutions Act of 2003, and an administrative committee was endorsed for its management.