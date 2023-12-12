Tuesday, December 12, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Punjab cabinet extends legal recognition of qingqi-rickshaw

Our Staff Reporter
December 12, 2023
Regional, Newspaper, Lahore

LAHORE  -  The 34th meeting of the provin­cial cabinet, held under the chair of Caretaker CM Punjab Mohsin Naqvi at his office on Monday, greenlit re­visions to the Motor Vehicles Rules of 1969, extending legal recogni­tion of motorcycle-rickshaws. 

These rickshaws will now be categorised as three-wheelers, with the regional transport au­thority designated as a special registration authority for the tem­porary registration of existing mo­torcycle-rickshaws.

Following temporary registra­tion, motorcycle rickshaws will undergo a four-month window for specific size and redesign modi­fications. Subsequently, they can obtain a registration number from the excise department upon the issuance of a fitness certificate. The CM emphasised the need to streamline the registration pro­cess and said the forms should be prepared in Urdu.

The huddle also sanctioned the permanent fortification of the in­frastructure for 18 major roads, allocating toll revenue for their maintenance. Additionally, a de­cision was made to ring-fence the toll amounts for these roads. Ap­proval was granted to confer med­ical institution status upon the Dera Ghazi Khan Cardiology Insti­tute under the Punjab Medical and Health Institutions Act of 2003, and an administrative committee was endorsed for its management.

PM asks terrorists to surrender as no option for talks

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-12-12/Lahore/epaper_img_1702331524.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023