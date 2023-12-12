Punjab cabinet extends legal recognition of qingqi-rickshaw

LAHORE - The 34th meeting of the provin­cial cabinet, held under the chair of Caretaker CM Punjab Mohsin Naqvi at his office on Monday, greenlit re­visions to the Motor Vehicles Rules of 1969, extending legal recogni­tion of motorcycle-rickshaws.

These rickshaws will now be categorised as three-wheelers, with the regional transport au­thority designated as a special registration authority for the tem­porary registration of existing mo­torcycle-rickshaws.

Following temporary registra­tion, motorcycle rickshaws will undergo a four-month window for specific size and redesign modi­fications. Subsequently, they can obtain a registration number from the excise department upon the issuance of a fitness certificate. The CM emphasised the need to streamline the registration pro­cess and said the forms should be prepared in Urdu.

The huddle also sanctioned the permanent fortification of the in­frastructure for 18 major roads, allocating toll revenue for their maintenance. Additionally, a de­cision was made to ring-fence the toll amounts for these roads. Ap­proval was granted to confer med­ical institution status upon the Dera Ghazi Khan Cardiology Insti­tute under the Punjab Medical and Health Institutions Act of 2003, and an administrative committee was endorsed for its management.