Punjab CM launches online learning driving licence App

LAHORE - Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi offi­cially launched the online learn­ing driving license app at his office here on Monday.

The CM appreciated Punjab In­formation and Technology Board (PITB) and IG police for their ef­forts in this regard.

Emphasising the significance of the initiative, the CM highlighted the convenience it brings, allowing applicants to effortlessly secure learning driving licenses online from the comfort of their homes. Furthermore, he noted that the Punjab government is extending its support by providing facilities for obtaining learning driving li­censes at patrolling posts, service centres, and the front desks of po­lice stations.

Provincial Information Min­ister Amir Mir, IG police, ACS, chairman PITB and others were also present.

CM lays foundation stone of hospital reconstruction project

Punjab Caretaker Chief Minis­ter Mohsin Naqvi on Monday laid the foundation stone of the Lady Willingdon Hospital reconstruc­tion project, initiating construc­tion by demolishing the old hos­pital building’s wall with a crane.

Unveiling the plaque, Chief Min­ister Naqvi marked the beginning of transforming the hospital, es­tablished in 1930, into a 230-bed facility at a cost of approximately 8 billion rupees. The new build­ing, covering 250 thousand square feet, will be executed by the Fron­tier Works Organization (FWO) based on the design by the Infra­structure Development Authority Punjab (IDAP).

During his address, Chief Min­ister Naqvi underscored the com­mitment to providing necessary facilities for hospitals and rectify­ing deficiencies instead of solely focusing on fixing doctors. He em­phasised the importance of halal earnings for doctors and workers, urging responsible practices and dedication to duty.

Acknowledging the collabora­tion between FWO and the Pun­jab government, Chief Minister Naqvi expressed confidence in the quality of construction, asserting a strict commitment to construc­tion standards without compro­mising quality, even if completion timeline vary.

Naqvi highlighted the signifi­cance of the Lady Willingdon Hos­pital project for the betterment of the health department. He praised the progress in upgrading hospi­tals and urged FWO and IDAP to expedite the Lady Willingdon Hos­pital reconstruction.

The Chief Minister further men­tioned ongoing efforts to upgrade 100 hospitals by the target date. While a two-year time frame has been set for the project’s comple­tion, he expressed optimism that FWO would finish it within 12 to 15 months. As long as time per­mits, Chief Minister Naqvi pledged to visit the Lady Willingdon Hospi­tal project regularly.

Provincial Minister for Special­ised Healthcare and Medical Edu­cation Dr Javed Akram, Secretary Communication and Works Sohail Ashraf, and other dignitaries ad­dressed the event.

Provincial ministers Amir Mir, Azfar Ali Nasir, Dr Jamal Nasir, Additional Chief Secretary Interi­or, Brigadier Jamal Maruf of FWO, Secretaries Health, Communica­tion and Works, Information, Fi­nance, Housing, Commissioner La­hore Division, Special Secretary Health, Vice Chancellor King Ed­ward Medical University, Chief Ex­ecutive Officer Mayo Hospital, MS Lady Willingdon Hospital and re­lated officials were also present.