Tuesday, December 12, 2023
Punjab govt directs provision of urea at certified rate

Agencies
December 12, 2023
Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE   -   Commissioner Lahore Muhammad Ali Randhawa has said that there is a clear direction of Punjab government to ensure provision of urea to farmers at certified rate. He presided over a meeting on availability of urea, desilting of canal and anti water theft measures here on Monday. Dealers would declare supply of urea fertilizer and would sale on government rate, he added. He directed to launch crackdown on report of special branch against urea hoarding and illegal profiteering. Regarding canal desilting, the commissioner said that in first phase desilting of canal in Lahore would be carried out from December 16 to January 13. He further said that Irrigation department should give schedule for desilting while Deputy Commissioners and Assistant commissioners should supervise desilting operation. Meeting told that 13,00 cases had been registered against canal water theft in Lahore and entire division. Irrigation officers should ensure regular monitoring to control canal water theft, he added.

Agencies

