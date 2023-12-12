Tuesday, December 12, 2023
Quetta police get two-day transit remand of Khadija Shah in May 9 case

The Nation Monitoring
December 12, 2023
LAHORE  -  An anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Lahore on Mon­day granted Quetta police two-day transit remand of fashion designer and PTI supporter Khadija Shah in a case pertaining to violent protests in the country on May 9.

Shah — currently incarcerated in Kot Lakh­pat Jail — was arrested in cases of attacks on Lahore corps commander house, Askari Tow­er and torching police vehicles near Rahat Bak­ery in cantonment. So far, all the cases registered against her were being heard in Lahore.

On Nov 15, an anti-terrorism court had granted Shah bail in the fourth and last case of May 9 protests against her. How­ever, she was re-arrested on Nov 17 under the Maintenance of Public Order (MPO) Or­dinance for 30 days. Shah had subsequently challenged the detention in the Lahore High Court as “unlawful and unconstitutional”. On Monday, the Punjab government submitted a notification in the LHC, stating that it had withdrawn Shah’s detention orders “with immediate affect”. 

PM asks terrorists to surrender as no option for talks

However, before Shah could be released, the Quetta police filed a request in the ATC of Judge Abhar Gul seeking her transit remand. The court accepted the request and granted the investigat­ing officer Shah’s custody for two days.

