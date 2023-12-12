Quetta police get two-day transit remand of Khadija Shah in May 9 case

LAHORE - An anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Lahore on Monday granted Quetta police two-day transit remand of fashion designer and PTI supporter Khadija Shah in a case pertaining to violent protests in the country on May 9.
Shah — currently incarcerated in Kot Lakhpat Jail — was arrested in cases of attacks on Lahore corps commander house, Askari Tower and torching police vehicles near Rahat Bakery in cantonment. So far, all the cases registered against her were being heard in Lahore.
On Nov 15, an anti-terrorism court had granted Shah bail in the fourth and last case of May 9 protests against her. However, she was re-arrested on Nov 17 under the Maintenance of Public Order (MPO) Ordinance for 30 days. Shah had subsequently challenged the detention in the Lahore High Court as “unlawful and unconstitutional”. On Monday, the Punjab government submitted a notification in the LHC, stating that it had withdrawn Shah’s detention orders “with immediate affect”.
However, before Shah could be released, the Quetta police filed a request in the ATC of Judge Abhar Gul seeking her transit remand. The court accepted the request and granted the investigating officer Shah’s custody for two days.