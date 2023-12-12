Quetta police get two-day transit remand of Khadija Shah in May 9 case

LAHORE - An anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Lahore on Mon­day granted Quetta police two-day transit remand of fashion designer and PTI supporter Khadija Shah in a case pertaining to violent protests in the country on May 9.

Shah — currently incarcerated in Kot Lakh­pat Jail — was arrested in cases of attacks on Lahore corps commander house, Askari Tow­er and torching police vehicles near Rahat Bak­ery in cantonment. So far, all the cases registered against her were being heard in Lahore.

On Nov 15, an anti-terrorism court had granted Shah bail in the fourth and last case of May 9 protests against her. How­ever, she was re-arrested on Nov 17 under the Maintenance of Public Order (MPO) Or­dinance for 30 days. Shah had subsequently challenged the detention in the Lahore High Court as “unlawful and unconstitutional”. On Monday, the Punjab government submitted a notification in the LHC, stating that it had withdrawn Shah’s detention orders “with immediate affect”.

However, before Shah could be released, the Quetta police filed a request in the ATC of Judge Abhar Gul seeking her transit remand. The court accepted the request and granted the investigat­ing officer Shah’s custody for two days.