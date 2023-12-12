Rawalpindi grapples with rising crime wave

Rawalpindi-Despite police claims of success, Rawalpindi remains plagued by a surge in criminal activities. Multiple citizens fell victim to daring dacoities in various parts of the city, losing cash, gold, passports, tickets, EarPods, and other valuables, according to reliable sources on Monday.

In one incident, a notorious two-member gang targeted IT Engineer Ahmed Rizwan on Cannon Road in Saddar. While en route to a bank to deposit cash, Rizwan was confronted at gunpoint.

The dacoits made off with Rs 200,000 and 6,000 Malaysian ringgits (equivalent to Rs 400,000). Rizwan, the victim, recounted the harrowing experience, stating that he had just obtained the ringgits from a money changer at Mall Plaza and was heading to the bank.

“I stepped out of my car, bag in hand, when two armed men with covered faces approached from the opposite side. One of them pointed a gun at my ribs, demanding my bag or threatening to kill me. Frightened, I handed over my bag, which contained passports, cash, and the 6,000 ringgits,” Rizwan said.

The incident occurred within the jurisdiction of the Cantt Police Station, prompting a swift response from law enforcement.

Meanwhile, in another unsettling incident, a gang of six armed robbers invaded a house on Street 13 of Hanif Lane (PS Naseerabad), holding the entire family at gunpoint.

The robbers fled after looting Rs 300,000, gold ornaments, and other valuables. Police responded promptly to a Rescue 15 call, gathering evidence and recording statements as part of their investigation.

In a separate incident, the wife of a constable suffered severe burn injuries in a gas cylinder blast at a residential quarter near Riding Club in Police Lines, according to sources.

Rescue 1122 transported the victim, identified as Rehana Faisal, to the hospital for treatment. The blast occurred within the jurisdiction of the Civil Lines Police Station, where investigators are examining the incident.

Lastly, three suspected robbers were injured in an encounter with the Dolphin Force, as they opened fire when signaled to stop for a check. The Dolphin Force retaliated, injuring the suspects. Fortunately, none of the force members were harmed in the exchange.