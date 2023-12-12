Raziq Sanjrani’s removal as SML MD in accordance with laws, declares govt

ISLAMABAD - After remaining silent for more than 48 hours, the caretak­er government has finally an­nounced that the removal of Raziq Sanjrani, Managing Direc­tor of Saindak Metals Limited (SML), was done in accordance with the prevailing laws and service rules of the company.

“It is categorically stated that the removal of Managing Direc­tor of Saindak Metals Limited (SML) was done in accordance with the prevailing laws and ser­vice rules of the company,” said a statement issued by the Petrole­um Division (Ministry of Energy).

“The Islamabad High Court vide its judgment dat­ed 06.10.2023 in WP No 2479/2023 instructed the Prime Minister’s Office, Petrole­um Division, Accountant Gener­al of Pakistan and SECP, to ana­lyze the of matter appointment of incumbent Managing Direc­tor, SML. In pursuance thereof, appointment of Managing Di­rector was legally examined by Ministries/Divisions,” it said.

Observation was made by the Judge of Islamabad High Cour, in his written order in a writ Peti­tion Sumaira Nazir Siddiqui Vs Ministry of Housing and Works through its secretary and oth­ers, regarding the appointment of Raziq Sanjarani as CEO Sain­dak metal. Justice Babar Sattar had observed in the order that “What is extremely intriguing about the picture that emerges is that Sanjrani was appointed as CEO of Saindak Metals Lim­ited at age 27, when under the rules framed for management of Saindak Metals Limited, the General Managers reporting to the him as MD/CEO were re­quired to have a minimum ex­perience of 25 years in the rel­evant field,” the judge observed. “It is not for this court to rule over the legality of Sanjrani’s appointment. But as a constitu­tional court, it is also not possi­ble for the court to close its eyes to the unnerving facts revealed before it. Given that the sum­mary for appointing the MD/CEO of Saindak Metals Limited, a company limited by shares, has been approved by the Prime Minister, which appears to have no backing in law, the court would like to bring the matter to the attention of the Prime Min­ister through his Principal Sec­retary, the Judge noted.

“It has come to the notice of this Division that some news items circulating regarding re­moval of MD Saindak Metals Limited (SML) are trying to por­tray the matter with linguistic, anti-state and provincial ele­ments which is denounced. All citizens are equal before the law and adverse action against an individual is subject to due pro­cess of law,” the Petroleum Divi­sion said and added that hence, decision at the level of SML Board of Directors and Ministry of Energy (Petroleum Division) has been taken in accordance with the law.

It is worth to note that on the last working day of the previ­ous week, the Caretaker Gov­ernment had removed Raziq Sanjarani, brother of Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani, as Managing Director/Chief Ex­ecutive Officer of Saindak Met­als Limited Balochistan. “In pursuance to the approval by the Prime Minister of Pakistan vide Prime Minister’s Office U O No 3699 SPM/2023 dat­ed 8 December, 2023 and Es­tablishment Division’s O M No 1/14/2007-E6 dated 8” Decem­ber, 2023 as well was Law and Justice Division’s U O No Dy No 778/23Law-] dated 8 Decem­ber, 2023, the appointment of Raziq Sanjarani as MD/CEO of Saindak Metals Limited vide this Division’s Notification Nos 3(1)/2008-SML dated 27th Oc­tober, 2008 and 23” July, 2011, is hereby de-notified with im­mediate effect,” said a notifica­tion issued by the Power Divi­sion(Ministry of Energy) said.

The Chairman, Board of Di­rectors, Saindak Metals Limit­ed (SML) was requested to con­vene a meeting of the Board of Directors, SML on emergent ba­sis for further necessary action in the light of prevailing com­pany laws and service rules of Saindak Metals Limited.