Raziq Sanjrani’s removal as SML MD in accordance with laws, declares govt

ISLAMABAD - After remaining silent for more than 48 hours, the caretaker government has finally announced that the removal of Raziq Sanjrani, Managing Director of Saindak Metals Limited (SML), was done in accordance with the prevailing laws and service rules of the company.
“It is categorically stated that the removal of Managing Director of Saindak Metals Limited (SML) was done in accordance with the prevailing laws and service rules of the company,” said a statement issued by the Petroleum Division (Ministry of Energy).
“The Islamabad High Court vide its judgment dated 06.10.2023 in WP No 2479/2023 instructed the Prime Minister’s Office, Petroleum Division, Accountant General of Pakistan and SECP, to analyze the of matter appointment of incumbent Managing Director, SML. In pursuance thereof, appointment of Managing Director was legally examined by Ministries/Divisions,” it said.
Observation was made by the Judge of Islamabad High Cour, in his written order in a writ Petition Sumaira Nazir Siddiqui Vs Ministry of Housing and Works through its secretary and others, regarding the appointment of Raziq Sanjarani as CEO Saindak metal. Justice Babar Sattar had observed in the order that “What is extremely intriguing about the picture that emerges is that Sanjrani was appointed as CEO of Saindak Metals Limited at age 27, when under the rules framed for management of Saindak Metals Limited, the General Managers reporting to the him as MD/CEO were required to have a minimum experience of 25 years in the relevant field,” the judge observed. “It is not for this court to rule over the legality of Sanjrani’s appointment. But as a constitutional court, it is also not possible for the court to close its eyes to the unnerving facts revealed before it. Given that the summary for appointing the MD/CEO of Saindak Metals Limited, a company limited by shares, has been approved by the Prime Minister, which appears to have no backing in law, the court would like to bring the matter to the attention of the Prime Minister through his Principal Secretary, the Judge noted.
“It has come to the notice of this Division that some news items circulating regarding removal of MD Saindak Metals Limited (SML) are trying to portray the matter with linguistic, anti-state and provincial elements which is denounced. All citizens are equal before the law and adverse action against an individual is subject to due process of law,” the Petroleum Division said and added that hence, decision at the level of SML Board of Directors and Ministry of Energy (Petroleum Division) has been taken in accordance with the law.
It is worth to note that on the last working day of the previous week, the Caretaker Government had removed Raziq Sanjarani, brother of Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani, as Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Saindak Metals Limited Balochistan. “In pursuance to the approval by the Prime Minister of Pakistan vide Prime Minister’s Office U O No 3699 SPM/2023 dated 8 December, 2023 and Establishment Division’s O M No 1/14/2007-E6 dated 8” December, 2023 as well was Law and Justice Division’s U O No Dy No 778/23Law-] dated 8 December, 2023, the appointment of Raziq Sanjarani as MD/CEO of Saindak Metals Limited vide this Division’s Notification Nos 3(1)/2008-SML dated 27th October, 2008 and 23” July, 2011, is hereby de-notified with immediate effect,” said a notification issued by the Power Division(Ministry of Energy) said.
The Chairman, Board of Directors, Saindak Metals Limited (SML) was requested to convene a meeting of the Board of Directors, SML on emergent basis for further necessary action in the light of prevailing company laws and service rules of Saindak Metals Limited.