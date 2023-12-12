RIP Henry Kissinger

Henry Kissinger, a diplomatic genius, passed away at the age of a hundred, as stated by the French President in his condolence message, calling him a “giant of history.” He made history with a secret flight to China via Pakistan on July 09, 1971, considered one of the most confidential diplomatic missions ever. During his official visit to Islamabad as the US Secretary of State, a press release cited a stomach infection, masking his journey to meet Premier Zhou Enlai in the People’s Republic of China. This meeting marked a pivotal moment in diplomatic history.
Kissinger, deeply connected to Pakistan, strongly supported the country during the tragic events of 1971, despite the impending defeat of the Pakistani army. Expressing concerns about Pakistan’s nuclear ambitions, he warned ZAB, “We will make a horrible example out of you.” In Tariq Ali’s book “The Duel,” Kissinger conveyed a stern message to Bhutto, emphasising the USA’s reservations about Pakistan’s atomic program. Despite differences, Kissinger admired Bhutto, acknowledging his intelligence and brilliance during an interview with Oriana Fallaci. Fallaci, in her book “An Interview with History,” described Kissinger as an influential figure who shaped alliances, brokered agreements, and held the world in suspense.
In reflecting on Kissinger’s legacy, Aamir Aqil concludes with a tribute: “Whosoever Henry Kissinger was, his name will always resonate in diplomatic history. His diplomatic skills will be studied, and though his Nobel Prize was controversial, he remains a laureate with a special fondness for Pakistan. RIP Mr. Henry Kissinger.”
AAMIR AQIL,
Lahore.